Scranton, PA

Fatal fire at Scranton home ruled an arson

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — An early morning fire in Scranton...

Metro News

Cause of fatal fire near Morgantown ruled accidental

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Investigators with the state Fire Marshal’s Office say bad wiring caused a fatal residential fire near Morgantown Wednesday. Investigators said the blaze at a residence on Snake Hill Road claimed the life of Sharon Cale, 76, of Morgantown. The state Fire Marshal’s Office has officially...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAJ

Johnstown house fires ruled arson, Fire Marshal reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house fire on Dibert Street in Johnstown that spread to a second building has been ruled an arson by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal. The fire happened at 105 Dibert Street on Sunday, February 27, at around 10 p.m. The fire ended up spreading to a second building as […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
City
Home, PA
Scranton, PA
Accidents
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WOLF

Fire in Old Forge displaces multiple people

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple people were displaced following a fire in Old Forge. Around 10:30 PM on Wednesday, emergency personnel responded to a residence in the 800 block of West Oak Street for multiple reports of a house fire. Everyone made it out safely, but the...
OLD FORGE, PA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
Accidents
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

