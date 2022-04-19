ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go for a spring garage makeover! 4 rules to help you create a polished space

ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis garage makeover is stunning. We’re opening up the house to spring. Windows open, doors open, and garage up....

studio5.ksl.com

homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Chic Kitchen Makeover Was Done in Less than a Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the home renovations, kitchens tend to be among the priciest because of all the appliances, hardware, and finishes in the space. There are backsplashes to think about (and pay for), faucets, microwaves, ranges … not to mention any wiring or plumbing if the layout changes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That’ll Instantly Declutter Your Bathroom and Create More Storage Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Without the right organizational structure in place, bathrooms can easily devolve into chaos. After all, they’re one of the most frequently used spaces in our home, so they’re ground zero to lots of little items (think: skincare, toothbrushes, towels, and more) that can easily wreak havoc on our daily routines if not stored correctly.
SHOPPING
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Erin Napier Showed Off Hardwood Flooring That Looks Like Vintage Tile

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Original hardwood flooring is a huge win in both old homes and new ones, as it adds so much character and warmth to a space. But you haven’t seen hardwood floors like the ones Erin Napier of “Home Town” recently installed in her family’s country house, and it will be hard not to become absolutely obsessed with them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Motor1.com

Mars Campers Builds An Inflatable Camper Trailer Called ... Space X

The camper trailers are slowly becoming a very viable option for those looking for a compact, smart, and relatively affordable camper. In addition to being cheaper than the fully-fledged campers and caravans, these trailers can be towed by smaller and less powerful vehicles, which means you don’t need a giant V8 truck to haul your camper. Plus, more and more companies are investing in R&D, which in turn means better products are constantly being introduced.
CARS
homedit.com

Bathroom Window Curtains For Privacy and Style

When it comes to bathroom windows, natural light is a wonderful thing, but privacy in the bathroom is essential. Bathroom window curtains provide privacy and can add a wonderful splash of color or pattern to an otherwise neutral room. Let’s dive into some of the basics of the types of bathroom curtains that work well in this intimate space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

How to Style a Home Office That Blends In to Your Space

We get it: Not everyone has the space for a private office area at home. Oftentimes, the living room, dining room, kitchen, or bedroom ends up doubling as a work area, especially when multiple family members are doing their jobs remotely! If you've been struggling with designing a workspace that's functional yet doesn't stick out like a sore thumb after 9-to-5 hours, we're here to help. We spoke with designers who offered their top tips on how to successfully integrate a work area into any room of the house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WISH-TV

Wicker Works helps you decide what furniture is best for your space

Creating an outdoor living space can be overwhelming. Where do you start? Wicker Works of Brownsburg is here to help. They’ve created a questionnaire that you can review on their website to help you start your design process. Tammy Hession from Wicker Works of Brownsburg joined us Thursday to...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

13 Makeup Sponges To Help You Create A Flawless Look

If you saw me in high school, here's what it would look like: A girl with a very tight skirt, whose face is noticeably more orange than her neck, wearing foundation that is mostly streaky tiger-stripes. It was a rough time, beauty-wise. These days, we're all more cued into how to make our foundation look beautiful: A glowing primer, a tiny hint of a contour, blended to perfection. But back then, all we had to blend these things out were brushes. And don't get me wrong, I still love a foundation brush. But there's really nothing that compares to the flawless finish you get when you use a sponge.
MAKEUP
domino

A Framed-Out IKEA Closet System Makes Room for Tiktok Dances in This Tween’s Bedroom

When Judith Achumba-Wöllenstein remembered that her then 9-year-old brother-in-law had a birthday coming up, the founder of Atelier Akuko did what any interior designer would do: She planned a bedroom makeover as a gift. For her, the renovation was a no-brainer. Harry was situated in what was originally his father’s office in the family’s home in Manchester, England, a small, dark room that only fit a raised bed and small dresser. It also lacked color and a functional furniture arrangement—hardly the kind of space a growing tween needs. Luckily for Harry, his sister-in-law has a master’s degree in the psychology of fashion, which gives her a solid understanding of color and how the human mind (including those belonging to 9-year-olds) interacts with various hues.
INTERIOR DESIGN

