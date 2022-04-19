ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock up on emergency medications! This medical organization can help…

ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an aspect of food storage we don’t always think about – do you have...

studio5.ksl.com

KXAN

How to help get medical supplies to Ukraine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans are helping to send medical supplies and medications to Ukraine. Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian medical organization, is loading up a donated FedEx plane full of medical aid. “We are rushing insulin, tens of thousands of inhalers and hyper tension medication,” said Thomas Tighe, president...
AUSTIN, TX
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
beckershospitalreview.com

The Great Resignation: 7 ways healthcare organizations are working to improve provider retention

Crushing burnout combined with a fiercely competitive labor market has led to a perfect storm for the healthcare industry. Since mid-February 2020, nearly one in five healthcare workers have walked away from their jobs. Meanwhile, Medscape reports that 20 percent of physicians have thought about leaving medicine to pursue nonclinical careers. According to Medscape, burnout is the top factor leading physicians to consider a career change.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
NBC San Diego

How to Stop Surprise Medical Bills and Helping With Debt

No one likes surprises, especially when it’s a medical bill totaling hundreds, even thousands of dollars. Unsuspecting consumers have complained about them for years, and now there’s a federal law that should help. But, as Consumer Reports explains, there are some important exceptions that you need to know...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Information key to healthcare workers' vaccine acceptance: 6 findings

Most healthcare workers are accepting of COVID-19 vaccines, citing educational information as most helpful for them when making a decision on whether to receive them, according to research published in March in Vaccine. The research — led by the University of Minnesota Medical School, National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals are Having Robots Fill in for Nurses Suffering from Burnout

Millions of nurses all over the U.S. are being stretched to their breaking points as they’re asked to take on more patients. The ongoing nursing shortage isn’t getting any better as healthcare workers increasingly suffer from burnout and fatigue. But some providers are getting help from an unlikely source. Robots are starting to fill in the gaps when there aren’t enough nurses to go around, and some providers say they are thankful for the help.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NewsBreak
Health
Motley Fool

Why Alpha Tau Medical Stock Skyrocketed Today

Alpha Tau Medical didn't have any news today to cause its stock to soar. Investors' excitement appears to be increasing about the potential for the company's cancer radiation therapy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
CANCER
POZ

How the Test-to-Treat Pillar of the U.S. COVID Strategy Is Failing Patients

The federal “test-to-treat” program, announced in March, is meant to reduce COVID hospitalizations and deaths by quickly getting antiviral pills to people who test positive. But even as cases rise again, many Americans don’t have access to the program. Pfizer’s Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] and Merck’s Lagevrio [molnupiravir] are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Using NLP Technology To Uncover Real-World Patient Insights

It’s estimated that humans create a combined 2.5 quintillion bytes of data each day – and that around 90% of all data to ever exist was created in just the last few years. As difficult as it is to ignore the massive impact that connected technologies and social media have had on the way we experience our world, it’s somehow even more challenging to fully grasp the scale of it. For health researchers, this data explosion – and especially the rise of social media – has created tantalizing new opportunities to understand patient health, outcomes, and experiences outside of the confines of the clinical setting. But this promising source for real-world data represents only a tiny sliver of the potential ways we can use data to gain patient insights.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

New Product Launch: Surgical Directions Introduces Merlin Analytics

Hospitals can maximize their investment in surgical services by leveraging analytics insights from Merlin. As healthcare evolves, hospitals are constantly searching for ways to make their services more efficient and data-enabled. This is particularly true in the operating room (OR), where operational reporting has not kept pace with the dizzying speed of clinical innovation. Surgical Directions’ Merlin analytics platform helps bring ORs into the modern era by distilling our decades of clinical insight into easy-to-understand visualizations and monitoring tools for managing OR performance and maximizing results.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

The Critical Shift in ASC EHR Adoption: Overcoming Barriers

Extraordinary advances in technology have opened up previously unthinkable possibilities for the healthcare industry and improvements in patient care. Electronic health records (EHRs) are one of many health IT advancements in recent years, and they prove to have a significant impact on both providers and patients alike. While an EHR optimizes workflow efficiencies for providers, it also enables a more comprehensive view of a patient’s health. By pulling together data points and health information from disparate points of care, there is now a better foundation of knowledge for a provider to use in making both small and large decisions about a patient’s care. The EHR is the best way to support the immediate and long-term trajectory of a patient’s health by allowing for more efficient information gathering and information analysis along the continuum of care, including preventive care, through medical incidents, rehabilitation and maintenance.
TECHNOLOGY
Fox 59

Carly Dorogi looks at innovations in family health and wellness

Parent contributor Carly Dorogi joined Indy Now to look at some of the latest innovations in home health care for kids and families. Featured products include a device to check for ear infections, immune boosters and a kid-friendly bidet. Learn more about Carly and the products featured in the segment...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital robots bolstering nurses energy, time

Hospital robots have been developed to carry out certain tasks that have saved nurses time, Wired reported April 19. According to the report, two Moxi robots, designed to transport medications, bed linens, food and laboratory specimens from floor to floor, began operating in the halls of Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Hospital in February, and they've given workers back about 600 hours of time.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
MedicalXpress

Video radiology reports valuable for improving patient-centered care

According to research published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, video radiology reports have the potential to improve radiologists' communication with patients, highlighting the importance of imaging in patient-centered care. "Patient-centered video radiology reports are a useful tool to help improve patient understanding of imaging results," explained lead researcher Michael...
HEALTH SERVICES

