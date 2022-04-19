ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

2 Women Accused Of Using Denture Paste To Smuggle Items Into Rogers Co. Jail

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
Rogers County deputies arrested two women accused of sneaking items like tobacco and matches to inmates, inside the jail. Deputies said the women got creative by stuffing those items into tubes of denture paste.

Sheriff Scott Walton said the list of jailhouse tricks is endless but said this is one of the more unique things he's seen. Pictures show matches, Tobacco and THC Wax covered in denture paste after being smuggled into the Rogers County Jail.

"When you have 24/7 to sit there and mastermind some deviant scheme, that's what we've got," Sheriff Scott Walton said. Sheriff Scott Walton said Jerrie Dreadfulwater and Brentley Tecumseh were arrested Saturday afternoon, but Walton said they snuck in the items more than once.

He said detention officers began to notice over several weeks that contraband was coming into the jail. "Once it was successful on their end, they were on their way to continue doing it," he said.

Walton said fighting contraband is something all jails deal with on a regular basis. He said they are always mindful of what comes through the doors, but denture paste was on the list of approved items.

"They had devised a way to open the end of the tube, reseal it where it was non conspicuous, and pass it along," he said.

He said when it comes to the jail, every day is a learning experience, and now denture paste will no longer be allowed. "I don't know if we'll have dentures falling out or what, but I know it won't be coming in from the outside," he said.

Walton said the two women are tribal citizens so the case will be passed along to tribal court.

The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
