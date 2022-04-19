Paul V. Pentoney

Bluefield – Blueifled was limited to just four hits Thursday, falling 4-1 to Abingdon, Va. at Bowen Field. Bryson Redmond led the Beavers with two hits in the loss. Kerry Collins took the loss for the Beavers, pitching six innings and striking out seven, but walked five batters. Bluefield...

ABINGDON, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO