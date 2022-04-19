ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

SUMMIT COUNTY ENGINEER PAVING OF SMITH ROAD

 3 days ago

Summit County Engineer will be paving Smith Road between Sand Run Road and...

Western Iowa Today

Adair County Road Closure

(Greenfield) The Adair County Road Department is notifying the public of a road closure next month. The County is closing roughly 3.41 miles of Pinewood Avenue, 1.5 miles north of Orient, to replace two box culverts. The construction project starts today and is expected to last three-to-four weeks. A detour will be in place.
GREENFIELD, IA
L.A. Weekly

Richard Smith Dies, Veron McGuire Involved in Big-Rig Crash on County Road 99W [Glenn County, CA]

59-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision on County Road 7. The incident happened around 6:00 a.m., at the intersection of County Road 99W and County Road 7. According to the police, Veron McGuire of Chico was driving a big-rig north on County Road 99W. As he attempted to turn west onto County Road 7, he struck a 2009 Nissan traveling south on County Road 99W.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
WYTV.com

FedEx truck involved in crash in Trumbull County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a FedEx truck temporarily backed up traffic in Liberty Township Tuesday morning. Troopers, Liberty Township officers and firefighters were called to Route 11 southbound for the crash. It happened at the entrance to I-80 westbound shortly before 9 a.m. The ramp...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
