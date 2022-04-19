ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Two arrested, facing multiple drugs charges in Aiken County

By Briasia Russ
wach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — Two people have been arrested and are facing multiple drug charges in Aiken County. LOCAL FIRST | Former Kershaw County deputy arrested, accused of assaulting his wife. Officials...

