Independent Consulting Study Finds Relay Network Creates Significant ROI, Increases Customer Lifetime Value and Net Present Value

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

Independent research study shows Relay customers accrued more than $18 million in benefits through adoption of a Relay Customer Feed™. RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Relay Network ('Relay'), the innovator of SaaS business feeds that drive unmatched customer, member and employee engagement, today disclosed the findings of...

www.buffalonynews.net

