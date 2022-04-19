ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanisms of mucosal healing: treating inflammatory bowel disease without immunosuppression?

By Eduardo J. Villablanca
Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Almost all currently available treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) act by inhibiting inflammation, often blocking specific inflammatory molecules. However, given the infectious and neoplastic disease burden associated with chronic immunosuppressive therapy, the goal of attaining mucosal healing without immunosuppression is attractive. The...

Nature.com

Prediction of abdominal CT body composition parameters by thoracic measurements as a new approach to detect sarcopenia in a COVID-19 cohort

As most COVID-19 patients only receive thoracic CT scans, but body composition, which is relevant to detect sarcopenia, is determined in abdominal scans, this study aimed to investigate the relationship between thoracic and abdominal CT body composition parameters in a cohort of COVID-19 patients. This retrospective study included n"‰="‰46 SARS-CoV-2-positive patients who received CT scans of the thorax and abdomen due to severe disease progression. The subcutaneous fat area (SF), the skeletal muscle area (SMA), and the muscle radiodensity attenuation (MRA) were measured at the level of the twelfth thoracic (T12) and the third lumbar (L3) vertebra. Necessity of invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), length of stay, or time to death (TTD) were noted. For statistics correlation, multivariable linear, logistic, and Cox regression analyses were employed. Correlation was excellent for the SF (r"‰="‰0.96) between T12 and L3, and good for the respective SMA (r"‰="‰0.80) and MRA (r"‰="‰0.82) values. With adjustment (adj.) for sex, age, and body-mass-index the variability of SF (adj. r2"‰="‰0.93; adj. mean difference"‰="‰1.24 [95% confidence interval (95% CI) 1.02"“1.45]), of the SMA (adj. r2"‰="‰0.76; 2.59 [95% CI 1.92"“3.26]), and of the MRA (adj. r2"‰="‰0.67; 0.67 [95% CI 0.45"“0.88]) at L3 was well explained by the respective values at T12. There was no relevant influence of the SF, MRA, or SMA on the clinical outcome. If only thoracic CT scans are available, CT body composition values at T12 can be used to predict abdominal fat and muscle parameters, by which sarcopenia and obesity can be assessed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transient elastography and serum markers of liver fibrosis associate with epicardial adipose tissue and coronary artery calcium in NAFLD

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with cardiovascular disease morbimortality. However, it is not clear if NAFLD staging may help identify early or subclinical markers of cardiovascular disease. We aimed to evaluate the association of liver stiffness and serum markers of liver fibrosis with epicardial adipose tissue (EAT) and coronary artery calcium (CAC) in an observational cross-sectional study of 49 NAFLD patients that were seen at ClÃnica Universidad de Navarra (Spain) between 2009 and 2019. Liver elastography and non-invasive fibrosis markers were used to non-invasively measure fibrosis. EAT and CAC, measured through visual assessment, were determined by computed tomography. Liver stiffness showed a direct association with EAT (r"‰="‰0.283, p-value"‰="‰0.049) and CAC (r"‰="‰0.337, p-value"‰="‰0.018). NAFLD fibrosis score was associated with EAT (r"‰="‰0.329, p-value"‰="‰0.021) and CAC (r"‰="‰0.387, p-value"‰="‰0.006). The association of liver stiffness with CAC remained significant after adjusting for metabolic syndrome features (including carbohydrate intolerance/diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, visceral adipose tissue, and obesity). The evaluation of NAFLD severity through liver elastography or non-invasive liver fibrosis biomarkers may contribute to guide risk factor modification to reduce cardiovascular risk in asymptomatic patients. Inversely, subclinical cardiovascular disease assessment, through Visual Scale for CAC scoring, may be a simple and effective measure for patients with potential liver fibrosis, independently of the existence of other cardiovascular risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
CNET

How To Prevent Annoying Spam Emails From Filling Up Your iPhone's Inbox

Your email address is incredibly precious to websites, marketing services, apps and other third-parties. It's how they get their product directly to you without much effort and expense. While spam and marketing emails here and there aren't much of a concern, over time they eventually become a nuisance, when your inbox is suddenly flooded with them. Fortunately, there are solutions out there to help prevent this from happening.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Increased biomarkers of cardiovascular risk in HIV-1 viremic controllers and low persistent inflammation in elite controllers and art-suppressed individuals

HIV controllers (HICs) are models of HIV functional cure, although some studies have shown persistent inflammation and increased rates of atherosclerosis in HICs. Since immune activation/inflammation contributes to the pathogenesis of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), we evaluated clinical data and inflammation markers in HIV-1 viremic controllers (VC), elite controllers (EC), and control groups (HIV positive individuals with virological suppression by antiretroviral therapy-cART; HIV negative individuals-HIVneg) to assess whether they presented elevated levels of inflammation markers also associated with CVD. We observed the highest frequencies of activated CD8+ T cells in VCs, while EC and cART groups presented similar but slightly altered frequencies of this marker when compared to the HIVneg group. Regarding platelet activation, both HICs groups presented higher expression of P-selectin in platelets when compared to control groups. Monocyte subset analyses revealed lower frequencies of classical monocytes and increased frequencies of non-classical and intermediate monocytes among cART individuals and in EC when compared to HIV negative individuals, but none of the differences were significant. For VC, however, significant decreases in frequencies of classical monocytes and increases in the frequency of intermediate monocytes were observed in comparison to HIV negative individuals. The frequency of monocytes expressing tissue factor was similar among the groups on all subsets. In terms of plasma markers, VC had higher levels of many inflammatory markers, while EC had higher levels of VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 compared to control groups. Our data showed that VCs display increased levels of inflammation markers that have been associated with CVD risk. Meanwhile, ECs show signals of lower but persistent inflammation, comparable to the cART group, indicating the potential benefits of alternative therapies to decrease inflammation in this group.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Venetoclax combinations delay the time to deterioration of HRQoL in unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia

Phase 3 trials Viale-A and Viale-C evaluated health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in patients with AML unfit for intensive chemotherapy who received venetoclax (VEN)"‰+"‰(AZA) (Viale-A) or low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) (Viale-C) or placebo (PBO)"‰+"‰AZA or LDAC. Patient-reported outcomes included: EORTC QLQ-C30 global health status (GHS/QoL) and physical functioning (PF), PROMIS Cancer Fatigue Short Form 7a (Fatigue), and EQ-5D-5L health status visual analog scale (HS-VAS). Time to deterioration (TTD), defined as worsening from baseline in meaningful change thresholds (MCT) of â‰¥10, 5, or 7 points for GHS/QoL or PF, fatigue, and HS-VAS, respectively, was assessed; differences between groups were analyzed using Kaplan-Meier and unadjusted log-rank analyses. VEN"‰+"‰AZA vs PBO"‰+"‰AZA patients had longer TTD in GHS/QoL (P"‰="‰0.066) and fatigue (P"‰="‰0.189), and significantly longer TTD in PF (P"‰="‰0.028) and HS-VAS (P"‰<"‰0.001). VEN"‰+"‰LDAC vs PBO"‰+"‰LDAC patients had significantly longer TTD in GHS/QoL (P"‰="‰0.011), PF (P"‰="‰0.020), and fatigue (P"‰="‰0.004), and a trend in HS-VAS (P"‰="‰0.057). Approximately 43%, 35%, 32%, and 18% of patients treated with VEN"‰+"‰AZA, AZA"‰+"‰PBO, VEN"‰+"‰LDAC, or LDAC"‰+"‰PBO, respectively, saw improvements >MCT in GHS/QoL. Overall, VEN may positively impact HRQoL in patients with AML ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, leading to longer preservation of functioning and overall health status.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effects of chronic consumption of specific fruit (berries, cherries and citrus) on cognitive health: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The cognitive-protective effects related to the consumption of a variety of fruits are supported by several intervention studies. This systematic review and meta-analysis compared the magnitude of effects following chronic (â‰¥1 week) consumption of frozen, freeze-dried powder including extracts and juices of fruits, covering berries, cherries and citrus, on cognition and mood in adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Concatenated convolutional neural network model for cuffless blood pressure estimation using fuzzy recurrence properties of photoplethysmogram signals

Due to the importance of continuous monitoring of blood pressure (BP) in controlling hypertension, the topic of cuffless BP estimation has been widely studied in recent years. A most important approach is to explore the nonlinear mapping between the recorded peripheral signals and the BP values which is usually conducted by deep neural networks. Because of the sequence-based pseudo periodic nature of peripheral signals such as photoplethysmogram (PPG), a proper estimation model needed to be equipped with the 1-dimensional (1-D) and recurrent layers. This, in turn, limits the usage of 2-dimensional (2-D) layers adopted in convolutional neural networks (CNN) for embedding spatial information in the model. In this study, considering the advantage of chaotic approaches, the recurrence characterization of peripheral signals was taken into account by a visual 2-D representation of PPG in phase space through fuzzy recurrence plot (FRP). FRP not only provides a beneficial framework for capturing the spatial properties of input signals but also creates a reliable approach for embedding the pseudo periodic properties to the neural models without using recurrent layers. Moreover, this study proposes a novel deep neural network architecture that combines the morphological features extracted simultaneously from two upgraded 1-D and 2-D CNNs capturing the temporal and spatial dependencies of PPGs in systolic and diastolic BP estimation. The model has been fed with the 1-D PPG sequences and the corresponding 2-D FRPs from two separate routes. The performance of the proposed framework was examined on the well-known public dataset, namely, multi-parameter intelligent in Intensive Care II. Our scheme is analyzed and compared with the literature in terms of the requirements of the standards set by the British Hypertension Society (BHS) and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). The proposed model met the AAMI requirements, and it achieved a grade of A as stated by the BHS standard. In addition, its mean absolute errors and standard deviation for both systolic and diastolic blood pressure estimations were considerably low, 3.05"‰Â±"‰5.26Â mmHg and 1.58"‰Â±"‰2.6Â mmHg, in turn.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An insight into tetracycline photocatalytic degradation by MOFs using the artificial intelligence technique

Tetracyclines (TCs) have been extensively used for humans and animal diseases treatment and livestock growth promotion. The consumption of such antibiotics has been ever-growing nowadays due to various bacterial infections and other pathologic conditions, resulting in more discharge into the aquatic environments. This brings threats to ecosystems and human bodies. Up to now, several attempts have been made to reduce TC amounts in the wastewater, among which photocatalysis, an advanced oxidation process, is known as an eco-friendly and efficient technology. In this regard, metal organic frameworks (MOFs) have been known as the promising materials as photocatalysts. Thus, studying TC photocatalytic degradation by MOFs would help scientists and engineers optimize the process in terms of effective parameters. Nevertheless, the costly and time-consuming experimental methods, having instrumental errors, encouraged the authors to use the computational method for a more comprehensive assessment. In doing so, a wide-ranging databank including 374 experimental data points was gathered from the literature. A powerful machine learning method of Gaussian process regression (GPR) model with four kernel functions was proposed to estimate the TC degradation in terms of MOFs features (surface area and pore volume) and operational parameters (illumination time, catalyst dosage, TC concentration, pH). The GPR models performed quite well, among which GPR-Matern model shows the most accurate performance with R2, MRE, MSE, RMSE, and STD of 0.981, 12.29, 18.03, 4.25, and 3.33, respectively. In addition, an analysis of sensitivity was carried out to assess the effect of the inputs on the TC photodegradation by MOFs. It revealed that the illumination time and the surface area play a significant role in the decomposition activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gene profiling of SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, long non-coding RNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± in gastric cancer patients

Even with considerable progress in cancer researches, gastric cancer is still one of the global health problems. Recognition of the differential expressed genes in GC is the most appropriate approach for establishing new diagnostic targets. This study evaluates SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, lncRNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± genes profiling as well as HIF-1Î± protein level for GC. The expression of selected genes, serum HIF-1Î± and CEA protein levels were determined for 50 GC patients and 50 healthy controls by real-time RT-PCR, ELISA, and ELICA respectively. The sensitivities of these parameters as diagnostic biomarkers were evaluated. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± expression, serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level were significantly upregulated in GC patients as compared to the control group (P"‰="‰0.024,"‰<"‰0.001) and had significant positive correlations between each other except SMAD7 with serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level. On the other hand, SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS expression were significantly downregulated in GC patients (P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.001, 0.025,"‰<"‰0.001 respectively) and had significant positive correlations with each other (P"‰<"‰0.001). Significant negative correlations were observed between most of both groups. All studied parameters were associated with GC clinical stages except SMAD7 was associated with stage IV onlyÂ (P"‰="‰0.005) and GHRL did not associate with tumor stages (P Ëƒ 0.05). All studied parameters may be promising biomarkers for the early diagnosis of GC. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± gene, and HIF-1Î± protein may be jointly implicated in cancer development and prognosis, while SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS may act as tumor suppressors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Silicon mitigates nutritional stress of nitrogen, phosphorus, and calcium deficiency in two forages plants

Gelza Carliane Marques TeixeiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8062-482X2,. Forages are one of the most cultivated crops in the world. However, nutritional deficiency is common, specifically in N, P, and Ca in many forage-growing regions. Silicon (Si) can attenuate the stress caused by nutritional deficiency, but studies on Si supply's effects on forage plants are still scarce. This research was carried out to evaluate whether the Si supply can mitigate the effects of N, P, and Ca deficiencies of two forages and the physiological and nutritional mechanisms involved. Two experiments were carried out with two forage species (Urochloa brizantha cv. Marandu and Megathyrsus maximum cv. Massai). We used nutrient solution under balanced nutrition conditions and nutritional stress due to the lack of N, P, and Ca combined with the âˆ’Si and +Si. The deficiencies of N, P, and Ca in both forages' cultivation caused damage to physiological and nutritional variables, decreasing the plant dry matter. However, in both forage species, the Si addition to the nutrient solution decreased the extravasation of cellular electrolytes and increased the content of phenolic compounds, the green colour index, the quantum efficiency of photosystem II, the efficiencies of use of N, P and Ca and the production of shoot dry matter. The beneficial effects of Si were evidenced in stressed and non-stressed plants. The research emphasised the advantage of using Si to grow U. brizantha and M. maximum under N, P, and Ca deficiency, contributing to their sustainable cultivation.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Novel pyroptosis-independent functions of gasdermins

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 127 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, Rana et al. and Zhang et al. published two studies illustrating the important regulatory roles of gasdermin B (GSDMB) and -D (GSDMD) in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and intestinal immune homeostasis maintenance, respectively.1,2 Their findings collectively indicate that the gasdermins (GSDMs) can play a crucial role in restoring epithelial barrier function and shaping gut mucosal homeostasis. Moreover, neither of the functions of GSDMs revealed by these two studies are related to pyroptosis, which may provide new insights into the non-pyroptosis-dependent functions of GSDM proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autonomous quantum error correction in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator

Autonomous quantum error correction has gained considerable attention to avoid complicated measurements and feedback. Despite its simplicity compared with the conventional measurement-based quantum error correction, it is still a far from practical technique because of significant hardware overhead. We propose an autonomous quantum error correction scheme for a rotational symmetric bosonic code in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator. Our scheme is the simplest possible error correction scheme that can surpass the break-even point-it requires only a single continuous microwave tone. We also introduce an unconditional reset scheme that requires one more continuous microwave tone in addition to that for the error correction. The key properties underlying this simplicity are protected quasienergy states of a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator and the degeneracy in its quasienergy level structure. These properties eliminate the need for state-by-state correction in the Fock basis. Our schemes greatly reduce the complexity of autonomous quantum error correction and thus may accelerate the use of the bosonic code for practical quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Cellular metabolic adaptations in rheumatoid arthritis and their therapeutic implications

Activation of endothelium and immune cells is fundamental to the initiation of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and it results in trans-endothelial cell migration and synovial fibroblast proliferation, leading to joint destruction. In RA, the synovial microvasculature is highly dysregulated, resulting in inefficient oxygen perfusion to the synovium, which, along with the high metabolic demands of activated immune and stromal cells, leads to a profoundly hypoxic microenvironment. In inflamed joints, infiltrating immune cells and synovial resident cells have great requirements for energy and nutrients, and they adapt their metabolic profiles to generate sufficient energy to support their highly activated inflammatory states. This shift in metabolic capacity of synovial cells enables them to produce the essential building blocks to support their proliferation, activation and invasiveness. Furthermore, it results in the accumulation of metabolic intermediates and alteration of redox-sensitive pathways, affecting signalling pathways that further potentiate the inflammatory response. Importantly, the inflamed synovium is a multicellular tissue, with cells differing in their metabolic requirements depending on complex cell"“cell interactions, nutrient supply, metabolic intermediates and transcriptional regulation. Therefore, understanding the complex interplay between metabolic and inflammatory pathways in synovial cells in RA will provide insight into the underlying mechanisms of disease pathogenesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phone Arena

Smart contact lenses may arrive sooner than expected

On our last team building event we were asked to describe the world 20 years from now. It was uncanny how many of my colleagues wrote the phrase “smart contact lenses” in their description of the future. Now it seems that this fringe technology might be closer to...
TECHNOLOGY

