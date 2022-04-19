ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

White Sox, Guardians postponed again, doubleheader Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

For the second straight day, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians were postponed by inclement weather and unplayable, cold conditions.

Tuesday's game was called four hours before the scheduled first pitch, with the decision coming after Guardians manager Terry Francona and White Sox manager Tony La Russa met the umpires outside at Progressive Field.

Snow piled up in downtown Cleveland the past two days and temperatures have been in the low 30s.

“Playing tonight, you start to worry about hurting somebody or playing the game when you shouldn’t,” Francona said. “You just do the best you can. It was going to be pretty miserable. To the point where you start to worry about your guys.”

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, starting at 2:10 p.m. Monday's postponement will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 12.

This week's four-game series is a three-game set with two games Wednesday and one Thursday. With a dryer, warmer weather forecast, the AL Central rivals should finally meet for the first time this season.

“I think it’s like between 50-55 (degrees) at game time, which will seem like summertime,” Francona said. "That’s doable. Again, it’s going to be hard. We’re going to have 27 innings potentially in 27 hours, which isn’t perfect.

“But if you’re supposed to play, you play. If you’re not, you don’t. I think everybody kind of came to the same conclusion.”

The second postponement again pushed back the matchup between former Cy Young Award winners — Cleveland's Shane Bieber and Chicago's Dallas Keuchel. They'll match up in Wednesday's opener.

White Sox right-hander Jimmy Lambert will start the second game against Cleveland's Triston McKenzie.

Cincinnati Reds unhappy with Luke Voit for 'dirty' slide into Tyler Stephenson: 'It looked like a wrestling move'

The Reds are upset with Padres slugger Luke Voit for his collision at home plate that left Cincinnati catcher Tyler Stephenson with a concussion on Tuesday night in San Diego. "The way his hands hit him, it was dirty as f---," Reds outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters. "I don't like it at all. The way [Voit's] hands hit [Stephenson] in the face, it was dirty.
CINCINNATI, OH
Milwaukee Bucks 'win ugly,' survive Chicago Bulls rally in Game 1

MILWAUKEE -- On the way to winning their first NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks transformed into a defensive juggernaut during the postseason, finishing No. 1 among playoff teams in defensive efficiency after placing near the bottom of the top 10 during the regular season. The Bucks dipped to the No.14...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon to endorse sportsbook, becoming first active MLB player to do so

For the first time, an active Major League Baseball player will endorse a bookmaker in the United States. MaximBet and Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon have reached a partnership that will have the four-time All-Star appearing as a brand ambassador in marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content and at fan events for the online sportsbook.
DENVER, CO
Chicago White Sox
