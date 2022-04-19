ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Everett Transit Joins Others In Making Masks Optional

myeverettnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a court ruling yesterday that masks could not be required on public transportation regulated by the Federal Government we now have more clarification on how transit agencies including Everett Transit are handling the issue. Here’s a joint press release...

myeverettnews.com

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inc.com

CDC Lifts Mask Requirements for Most Transportation--and Businesses Follow Suit

One of the final federal mask requirements is no longer -- making your own mask mandate, should you still have one, less potent. On Monday the Biden administration announced that, starting immediately, Americans will no longer be required to wear masks on public transportation, after a court ruling in Florida this week overturned a mask-mandate extension mounted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 18. The U.S. health agency had extended to May 3 federal mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes and trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs. At the time, the CDC said it needed time to assess a recent surge in Covid cases across the country, brought about by the BA.2 variant.
U.S. POLITICS
94.5 KATS

Here Are the Top 5 Most Redneck Cities in Washington

Being a redneck doesn't mean exactly what it used to, now a day people are proud to call themselves rednecks, so hopefully, this list won't make too many people angry. I did a little digging and looked up country bars, most owned trucks, country living, you name it! We came up with a list of the top 5 most Redneck cities in Washington, I think you might be surprised.
ENUMCLAW, WA
TravelNoire

New Details Emerge On Alaska Airlines Worker Who Stole Plane From Seattle Airport And Crashed It

An Alaska Airlines worker stole a plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and crashed it in 2018, however, newly released FBI records shed light on the suicide crash. The newly released FBI records show that Richard Russell, who stole a turboprop from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, seemed unsettled to his loved ones before the theft and consequent crash.
SEATTLE, WA
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KING 5

Man killed by King County Metro bus in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — One person was killed by a King County Metro bus in Burien Monday night. The King County Sheriff's Office confirmed an adult man died after he "came in contact" with a bus around 8:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Other details about...
BURIEN, WA
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH

