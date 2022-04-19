Week 2 fantasy baseball start, sit or drop: Ohtani's rollercoaster start and CJ Abrams kinda arrives

What a wild opening week for managers with Shohei Ohtani on their roster.

The two-way Japanese star offers plenty more rewards than risk in fantasy lineups, but for those who have to designate him as a pitcher or a hitter, the first matchup of the fantasy season initially left many thinking spring training ended too soon.

When the Los Angeles Angels gave Ohtani the ball on Opening Day, it seemed like the safer play would be to keep him in fantasy lineups as a hitter. The short spring meant he probably wouldn’t throw more than four innings and the visiting Houston Astros have a lineup that can make even the game’s best pitchers look like little leaguers.

So of course Ohtani went 4.2 innings with nine strikeouts, one walk, four hits and one earned run. At the same time, he went 0-4 at the dish with one strikeout. Ouch.

A week later Ohtani was back on the mound at the Texas Rangers getting shelled for six earned runs in 3.2 innings. He struck out five while allowing two walks, six hits and a home run. And in between those outings Ohtani slashed an anti-climatic .200/.231/.280 with 0 RBI and nine strikeouts. Double ouch.

How did Ohtani respond? First he gave his bat CPR. Then he launched three home runs in two games against Texas and busted the slump as only a reigning MVP can.

Yeah, he’s going to be just fine this season. Not that there was any doubt.

Here are a few other players with bigger question marks to begin the year and how to handle them.

All stats through Sunday, April 17

Start 'em

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Charlie Morton, SP, Atlanta Braves

First, the good: Morton has gone at least five innings pitched with five strikeouts in each of his first two starts. He’s also given up 11 hits, seven earned runs and four walks over that stretch. Try to take the last week with an extra grain of salt considering all the festivities associated with the Braves’ 2021 title celebration and expect his 6.10 ERA and 1.45 WHIP to come back to Earth soon.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

Altuve has twice as many strikeouts (10) as hits (5) after eight games and even his two RBI outing against the Angels last week can’t hide how ineffective he’s been. A .156/.250/.250 slash line backs up the eye test. But, come on, you’re not benching Jose Altuve. Trust that this is a minor bump to begin the year.

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers

The much-hyped prospect in Detroit had a Major League debut to forget, which fantasy managers should, because this dude can rake. Depending on how deep your league is, don’t be afraid to keep him in your lineup. The California native played his first six games at a chilly Comerica Park and his bat is already coming around as he gets used to the AL Central. Just ask the Royals.

Kyle Schwarber, OF/1B/DH, Philadelphia Phillies

We can’t tell you to play Torkelson and not say the same for Schwarber. A 3-for-32 start to the year notwithstanding, The mighty slugger will get plenty of opportunities as Philly’s leadoff hitter. Hardly anyone is going to be at their best when starting the season off facing a Mets rotation that might have the best pitching staff in baseball so far. The fact that he’s eligible at three positions should make it easy to keep him in fantasy lineups.

Bench 'em

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Pivetta, SP, Boston Red Sox

A dreadful opening stretch for Pivetta managers isn’t likely to get better in Week 2. While Red Sox manager Alex Cora assured reporters his starter was dealing with a correctable mechanical issue, Pivetta will need a few decent outings before people forget about him giving up eight earned runs, three homers with a WHIP of 1.826 in 7.2 total innings.

Considering he’s scheduled to make his next start against the high-powered Toronto Blue Jays offense on April 20, a wait-and-see approach is best here.

Marcus Stroman, SP, Chicago Cubs

Similar to Pivetta, Stroman desperately needs a bounce back performance but isn’t likely to find it this week. After giving up eight hits, four walks and six earned runs on seven strikeouts over two starts (nine innings), Stroman lines up to face a powerful Tampa Bay team at Wrigley Field this week. We’ll pass on that.

Eddie Rosario, OF, Atlanta Braves

One of the main reasons the Braves won the World Series in 2021 was thanks to the late-season addition of Eddie Rosario. The outfielder’s 2022 season is off to a less than stellar start. He’s 1-for-29 with Atlanta so far and clearly needs to find his rhythm. Keep him on the bench until then.

CJ Abrams, SS, San Diego Padres

His first career home run was nice—and so was the treatment he received in dugout after—but until it’s clear he’s consistently hitting, or gains OF eligibility, keep Abrams stashed on your bench unless you have no other options.

Trent Grisham, OF, San Diego Padres

This is where I admit I have Grisham on a few of my teams and I am officially concerned. Maybe the hype was too much. Maybe he just needs more time. Maybe we’ll forget all about his sluggish start soon enough. Until then, Grisham is borderline unplayable and not exactly someone you can drop because of all his potential. A truly confounding situation.

Drop 'em

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Corbin, SP, Washington Nationals

Maybe Corbin will return to the 200~ inning eater he was a few years ago, but until then, you can find a better option than someone carrying a 7.50 ERA with 11 strikeouts in three starts.

Jake McGee, RP, San Francisco Giants

I’m hesitant to add McGee here because of how Gabe Kapler manages his bullpen but until the lefty is consistently closing games there’s not much reward here. Those playing in leagues that reward holds can hang on here a bit longer.

Kyle Higashioka, C, New York Yankees

You don’t need someone starting off the year 3-for-25 taking up a roster spot. Go grab Austin Nola or Jonah Heim instead.

Alex Kirilloff, 1B/OF, Minnesota Twins

Even before his most recent injury, Kirilloff was 1-for-17 and dealing with an injured wrist. The Twins say they’ll come up with a plan to manage his pain. Until he’s fully healthy and producing, stay away.