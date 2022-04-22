How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial And When It Will Resume

Click here to read the full article.

As Deadline reported exclusively on Monday, Johnny Depp is testifying on his own behalf in his exceedingly high-profile, $50M lawsuit against ex Amber Heard . The proceedings are taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse. The news of Depp’s testimony was first reported by Deadline’s Dominic Patten and Ted Johnson, who are covering the trial. See all their exclusive coverage here .

The ex- Pirates of the Caribbean star returns to the stand this coming Monday after taking the oath for the first time last Tuesday. He did so before the seven-person jury, Heard, a platoon of lawyers, the cameras and Judge Penney S. Azcarate. He is facing cross-examination from Heard’s lawyers, which has been contentious at times .

Below is a link to the livestream from the courtroom provided by CourtTV which will be live again Monday morning. CourtTV outlet was picked by local officials to provide the footage, which is also being run by other outlets.

The trial runs Monday through Thursdays, with Fridays off. It is set to run for five weeks. However, there will be a pause from May 9-12 as Judge Azcarate attends to a previously scheduled conference engagement.

Thursday saw a defensive Johnny Depp face further harsh and messy revelations about his alcohol and drug use while under cross examination by Heard’s lawyer.

“No, I wasn’t drinking that heavily…it’s what you define as heavily,” Depp snapped back at defense attorney Ben Rottenborn at one point.

On Wednesday, Depp described in graphic detail his drug addiction and the March 2015 argument with then-wife Amber Heard that led to the severing of his middle finger.

In his early testimony, Depp said he was fighting back against Heard’s accusations, in part, for his children’s sake.

Heard is scheduled to take the stand herself later in the proceedings.

Along with Depp and Heard, A-listers like James Franco, WandaVision’s Paul Bettany and the world’s on-again/off-again richest man Elon Musk are set to testify in the Old Dominion-set trial.