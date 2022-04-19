ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Systematic review and network meta-analysis to compare vaccine effectiveness against porcine edema disease caused by Shiga toxin"producing Escherichia coli

By Sim-In Lee
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comprehensive effect size of several commercial vaccines and vaccine candidates against edema disease (ED) has not been evaluated to date. To integrate the effectiveness of ED vaccines reported so far and to compare and evaluate the posterior-effect estimates of each vaccine type with network models, we identified eligible studies (n"‰="‰12)...

www.nature.com

The Weather Channel

One Vaccine Against All Coronavirus Variants? Pfizer To Release a Pan-Variant COVID-19 Vaccine Before 2023

The ever-ambitious Pfizer has declared its intentions to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that would be effective against all known novel coronavirus variants by the end of 2022. New variants of the COVID-19-causing virus have been emerging at an alarming rate. For instance, the new XE and BA.2 coronavirus have caused a lot of uncertainty and worry, as people struggle to grapple with their spread. And what the world ideally needs at a time like this is a vaccine that can battle all of these variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct increase in antimicrobial resistance genes among Escherichia coli during 50 years of antimicrobial use in livestock production in China

Antimicrobial use in livestock production is linked to the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), but large-scale studies on AMR changes in livestock isolates remain scarce. Here we applied whole-genome sequence analysis to 982 animal-derived Escherichia coli samples collected in China from the 1970s to 2019, finding that the number of AMR genes (ARGs) per isolate doubled-including those conferring resistance to critically important agents for both veterinary (florfenicol and norfloxacin) and human medicine (colistin, cephalosporins and meropenem). Plasmids of incompatibility groups IncC, IncHI2, IncK, IncI and IncX increased distinctly in the past 50 years, acting as highly effective vehicles for ARG spread. Using antimicrobials of the same class, or even unrelated classes, may co-select for mobile genetic elements carrying multiple co-existing ARGs. Prohibiting or strictly curtailing antimicrobial use in livestock is therefore urgently needed to reduce the growing threat from AMR.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Metabolomics facilitates the discovery of metabolic profiles and pathways for myopia: A systematic review

Myopia is one of the major eye disorders and the global burden is increasing rapidly. Our purpose is to systematically summarize potential metabolic biomarkers and pathways in myopia to facilitate the understanding of disease mechanisms as well as the discovery of novel therapeutic measures. Methods. Myopia-related metabolomics studies were searched...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impaired humoral and T cell response to vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm patients treated with ruxolitinib

Inferior outcomes have been observed with SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with chronic myeloid neoplasms, emphasising the importance of development of robust immunity in this population. We and others have previously shown that a single dose of vaccine induces an immunological response in most patients with chronic myeloid malignancies [1,2,3,4]. However, the relatively small size of our initial cohorts limited analysis of certain subgroups, while other publications did not study the T cell response to vaccination, an essential component of vaccine efficacy [5]. We report here the humoral and T cell responses induced by sequential doses of vaccination against SARS-Cov-2 in patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms as well as the early protective effect on infection in these patients.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Third Covid-19 vaccine dose offers ‘prolonged immune response’ – UK-wide study

A UK-wide study has found a prolonged immune response from third doses of Covid-19 vaccines.The Cov-Boost study, led by the University Hospital Southampton (UHS), compared immune responses to seven vaccines used as a booster 28 days after participants had received two initial doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.The latest findings, published online in the Journal of Infection, show “strong immune responses” are still seen 84 days after third jabs, with five of the Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the UK (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and Novavax vaccines).Of these vaccines, only three – Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Concatenated convolutional neural network model for cuffless blood pressure estimation using fuzzy recurrence properties of photoplethysmogram signals

Due to the importance of continuous monitoring of blood pressure (BP) in controlling hypertension, the topic of cuffless BP estimation has been widely studied in recent years. A most important approach is to explore the nonlinear mapping between the recorded peripheral signals and the BP values which is usually conducted by deep neural networks. Because of the sequence-based pseudo periodic nature of peripheral signals such as photoplethysmogram (PPG), a proper estimation model needed to be equipped with the 1-dimensional (1-D) and recurrent layers. This, in turn, limits the usage of 2-dimensional (2-D) layers adopted in convolutional neural networks (CNN) for embedding spatial information in the model. In this study, considering the advantage of chaotic approaches, the recurrence characterization of peripheral signals was taken into account by a visual 2-D representation of PPG in phase space through fuzzy recurrence plot (FRP). FRP not only provides a beneficial framework for capturing the spatial properties of input signals but also creates a reliable approach for embedding the pseudo periodic properties to the neural models without using recurrent layers. Moreover, this study proposes a novel deep neural network architecture that combines the morphological features extracted simultaneously from two upgraded 1-D and 2-D CNNs capturing the temporal and spatial dependencies of PPGs in systolic and diastolic BP estimation. The model has been fed with the 1-D PPG sequences and the corresponding 2-D FRPs from two separate routes. The performance of the proposed framework was examined on the well-known public dataset, namely, multi-parameter intelligent in Intensive Care II. Our scheme is analyzed and compared with the literature in terms of the requirements of the standards set by the British Hypertension Society (BHS) and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). The proposed model met the AAMI requirements, and it achieved a grade of A as stated by the BHS standard. In addition, its mean absolute errors and standard deviation for both systolic and diastolic blood pressure estimations were considerably low, 3.05"‰Â±"‰5.26Â mmHg and 1.58"‰Â±"‰2.6Â mmHg, in turn.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Atypical perineuronal nets in the CA2 region interfere with social memory in a mouse model of social dysfunction

In the original PDF of this article, pages 6"“12 were inadvertently omitted. The original article PDF has been corrected. The HTML version was unaffected. Princeton Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA. Elise C. Cope,Â Anna D. Zych,Â Nicole J. Katchur,Â RenÃ©e C. Waters,Â Blake J. Laham,Â Emma J....
PRINCETON, NJ
Nature.com

Novel pyroptosis-independent functions of gasdermins

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 127 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, Rana et al. and Zhang et al. published two studies illustrating the important regulatory roles of gasdermin B (GSDMB) and -D (GSDMD) in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and intestinal immune homeostasis maintenance, respectively.1,2 Their findings collectively indicate that the gasdermins (GSDMs) can play a crucial role in restoring epithelial barrier function and shaping gut mucosal homeostasis. Moreover, neither of the functions of GSDMs revealed by these two studies are related to pyroptosis, which may provide new insights into the non-pyroptosis-dependent functions of GSDM proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An adjuvanted zoster vaccine elicits potent cellular immune responses in mice without QS21

Herpes zoster (HZ) is caused by reactivation of latent varicella-zoster virus (VZV) when VZV-specific cellular immunity is insufficient to control reactivation. Currently, Shingrix, which contains the VZV gE protein and GSK's AS01B adjuvant composed of liposomes formulated with cholesterol, monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) and QS21, is used for prevention of HZ. However, reactogenicity to Shingrix is common leading to poor patient compliance in receiving one or both shots. Here, we evaluated the immunogenicity of a newly formulated gE protein-based HZ vaccine containing Second-generation Lipid Adjuvant (SLA), a synthetic TLR4 ligand, formulated in an oil-in-water emulsion (SLA-SE) without QS21 (gE/SLA-SE). In VZV-primed mouse models, gE/SLA-SE-induced gE-specific humoral and cellular immune responses at comparable levels to those elicited by Shingrix in young mice, as both gE/SLA-SE and Shingrix induce polyfunctional CD4+ T-cell responses. In aged mice, gE/SLA-SE elicited more robust gE-specific T-cell responses than Shingrix. Furthermore, gE/SLA-SE-induced T-cell responses were sustained until 5 months after immunization. Thus, QS21-free, gE/SLA-SE is a promising candidate for development of gE-based HZ vaccines with high immunogenicity-particularly when targeting an older population.
HEALTH
Nature.com

COVID’s diabetes risk, vaccine rankings and hidden industry ties

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. A head-to-head comparison shows that the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna outperform those from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Novavax. The data could aid vaccine design. The study assessed the vaccines on...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of fasudil treatment in the APPswe/PSEN1dE9 transgenic (APP/PS1) mice model of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common cause of progressive dementia. In the present study, we showed hippocampal tissue transcriptome analysis in APPswe/PSEN1dE9 (APP/PS1, AD model) mice treated with fasudil (ADF) and compared with AD mice treated with saline (ADNS) and wild type mice (WT). The competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) network was constructed and validated the differential expression of mRNA, lncRNA, miRNA, and circRNA. Our study showed differentially expressed mRNAs (DEMs) between WT and ADNS, while enriched in cell growth and death and nervous system pathways. DEMs between ADNS-ADF were enriched in the nervous system, glycosaminoglycan biosynthesis-keratan sulfate (KS) and Quorum sensing pathways. We validated four genes with RT-PCR, whereas enrichment of Acyl-CoA Synthetase Long Chain Family Member 4 (Acsl4, ENSMUST00000112903) in Quorum sensing pathways, and BTG anti-proliferation factor 1 (Btg1, ENSMUST00000038377) in RNA degradation pathways were conducted. Expression of these two genes were higher in ADNS, but were significantly reduced in ADF. Histone H4 transcription factor (Hinfp, ENSMUST00000216508) orchestrate G1/S transition of mitotic cell cycle and co-expressed with mmu-miR-26a-2-3p-mediated ceRNA and mmu-miR-3065-5p-mediated ceRNA; Wnt family member 4 (Wnt4, ENSMUST00000045747) was enriched in mTOR, Hippo and Wnt signaling pathway. Expression of these two genes were significantly lower in ADNS, and fasudil treatment reverse it. The present studies demonstrated four genes: Acsl4, Btg1, Hinfp, Wnt4 could be potential biomarkers of AD and the targets of fasudil treatment. These results will pave a novel direction for future clinic studies for AD and fasudil treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CinA mediates multidrug tolerance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis

The ability of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) to resist and tolerate antibiotics complicates the development of improved tuberculosis (TB) chemotherapies. Here we define the Mtb protein CinA as a major determinant of drug tolerance and as a potential target to shorten TB chemotherapy. By reducing the fraction of drug-tolerant persisters, genetic inactivation of cinA accelerated killing of Mtb by four antibiotics in clinical use: isoniazid, ethionamide, delamanid and pretomanid. Mtb Î”cinA was killed rapidly in conditions known to impede the efficacy of isoniazid, such as during nutrient starvation, during persistence in a caseum mimetic, in activated macrophages and during chronic mouse infection. Deletion of CinA also increased in vivo killing of Mtb by BPaL, a combination of pretomanid, bedaquiline and linezolid that is used to treat highly drug-resistant TB. Genetic and drug metabolism studies suggest that CinA mediates drug tolerance via cleavage of NAD-drug adducts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NEDD9 links anaplastic thyroid cancer stemness to chromosomal instability through integrated centrosome asymmetry and DNA sensing regulation

Stemness and chromosomal instability (CIN) are two common contributors to intratumor heterogeneity and therapy relapse in advanced cancer, but their interplays are poorly defined. Here, in anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), we show that ALDH+ stem-like cancer cells possess increased CIN-tolerance owing to transcriptional upregulation of the scaffolding protein NEDD9. Thyroid patient tissues and transcriptomic data reveals NEDD9/ALDH1A3 to be co-expressed and co-upregulated in ATC. Compared to bulk ALDHâˆ’ cells, ALDH+ cells were highly efficient at propagating CIN due to their intrinsic tolerance of both centrosome amplification and micronuclei. ALDH+ cells mitigated the fitness-impairing effects of centrosome amplification by partially inactivating supernumerary centrosomes. Meanwhile, ALDH+ cells also mitigated cell death caused by micronuclei-mediated type 1 interferon secretion by suppressing the expression of the DNA-sensor protein STING. Both mechanisms of CIN-tolerance were lost upon RNAi-mediated NEDD9 silencing. Both in vitro and in vivo, NEDD9-depletion attenuated stemness, CIN, cell/tumor growth, while enhancing paclitaxel effectiveness. Collectively, these findings reveal that ATC progression can involve an ALDH1A3/NEDD9-regulated program linking their stemness to CIN-tolerance that could be leveraged for ATC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Influence of hand-arm self-avatar motion delay on the directional perception induced by an illusory sensation of being twisted

Sensory information from movements of body parts can alter their position when exposed to external physical stimuli. Visual information monitors the position and movement of body parts from an exterior perspective, whereas somatosensory information monitors them from an internal viewpoint. However, how such sensory data are integrated is unclear. In this study, a virtual reality (VR) system was used to evaluate the influence of the temporal difference between visual and somatosensory information from hand movements on the directional perception of a torque while modifying the visual appearance (human hand vs. non-human object) and visuohaptic congruency (congruent vs. incongruent) of self-avatars. Visual information was provided by the movement of the self-avatars in a VR environment, while somatosensory information was provided by vibrations with asymmetrical amplitudes that gave the participants the sensation of being continuously pushed or pulled without actually moving any body part. Delaying the movement of the avatar by 50 ms resulted in the sensitivity of the force direction perception to be lower with human hands than with non-human avatars, whereas a delay of 200 ms resulted in a higher sensitivity. This study can contribute to applications requiring multisensory integration in a VR environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Integrated clinical and genomic evaluation of guadecitabine (SGI-110) in peripheral T-cell lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a rare, heterogenous malignancy with dismal outcomes at relapse. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) have an emerging role in PTCL, supported by shared mutations with myelodysplasia (MDS). Response rates to azacitidine in PTCL of follicular helper cell origin are promising. Guadecitabine is a decitabine analogue with efficacy in MDS. In this phase II, single-arm trial, PTCL patients received guadecitabine on days 1"“5 of 28-day cycles. Primary end points were overall response rate (ORR) and safety. Translational sub-studies included cell free plasma DNA sequencing and functional genomic screening using an epigenetically-targeted CRISPR/Cas9 library to identify response predictors. Among 20 predominantly relapsed/refractory patients, the ORR was 40% (10% complete responses). Most frequent grade 3-4 adverse events were neutropenia and thrombocytopenia. At 10 months median follow-up, median progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were 2.9 and 10.4 months respectively. RHOAG17V mutations associated with improved PFS (median 5.47 vs. 1.35 months; Wilcoxon p"‰="‰0.02, Log-Rank p"‰="‰0.06). 4/7 patients with TP53 variants responded. Deletion of the histone methyltransferase SETD2 sensitised to HMA but TET2 deletion did not. Guadecitabine conveyed an acceptable ORR and toxicity profile; decitabine analogues may provide a backbone for future combinatorial regimens co-targeting histone methyltransferases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metagenomic methylation patterns resolve bacterial genomes of unusual size and structural complexity

The plasticity of bacterial and archaeal genomes makes examining their ecological and evolutionary dynamics both exciting and challenging. The same mechanisms that enable rapid genomic change and adaptation confound current approaches for recovering complete genomes from metagenomes. Here, we use strain-specific patterns of DNA methylation to resolve complex bacterial genomes from long-read metagenomic data of a marine microbial consortium, the "pink berries" of the Sippewissett Marsh (USA). Unique combinations of restriction-modification (RM) systems encoded by the bacteria produced distinctive methylation profiles that were used to accurately bin and classify metagenomic sequences. Using this approach, we finished the largest and most complex circularized bacterial genome ever recovered from a metagenome (7.9"‰Mb with >600 transposons), the finished genome of Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 the dominant bacteria in the consortia. From genomes binned by methylation patterns, we identified instances of horizontal gene transfer between sulfur-cycling symbionts (Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 and Desulfofustis sp. PB-SRB1), phage infection, and strain-level structural variation. We also linked the methylation patterns of each metagenome-assembled genome with encoded DNA methyltransferases and discovered new RM defense systems, including novel associations of RM systems with RNase toxins.
SCIENCE

