Union County, NJ

Explore Earth Day with the Experts

By Public Information - 2
ucnj.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion County, NJ – April 19, 2022 — Union County residents who are interested in native plants, energy efficiency, climate change and other environmental topics can tune into a series of free webinars offered through the Environmental Stewards program of the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station....

ucnj.org

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

THIS EARTH DAY, LET'S TALK ABOUT OVERPOPULATION

VENTURA, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the first Earth Day in 1970, prominent environmentalists across the globe, including Earth Day founder Senator Gaylord Nelson, warned about the environmental threat of overpopulation. Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) is launching a nationwide campaign of two video ads to get people talking about this overlooked issue.
IMMIGRATION
NPR

This Earth Day, one book presents global warming and climate justice as inseparable

On this Earth Day, it's still an open question to what degree our planet will remain habitable in the coming years. To increase chances that it will, it's critical to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy internationally, and on the individual level for each of us to reduce carbon emissions stemming from individual habits. These are among the main takeaway messages from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on April 4.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

What is Earth Day? Why celebrating it matters to your money and your health

Officially, it’s a single day on the calendar every year — Earth Day, each April 22. But now, nearly every industry — from fast food chains to grocery stores to cosmetics lines and luxury autos — along with dozens of tree-loving, plastic-banning nonprofits, are part of a week or month’s worth of promotions and education around climate change each April. Academia and other institutions step up, as well, including the Elon Musk-backed XPrize, which will award cash for technology that’s able to grab carbon (essentially, pollution) out of the air.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Earth Day: Looking back at the seminal climate moments over the last 52 years

Earth Day, when an estimated 1 billion people take part in coordinated climate action, will be marked on Friday.Events will be happening around the world, including a protest in front of the White House, talks on environmental issues, litter picking and a hug-a-tree challenge hoping to make it into the Guiness World Records. The theme for this year is “invest in our planet”, with organisers calling for businesses to act now to tackle the climate crisis and help to build a sustainable future. It will be the 52nd Earth Day celebrated by the planet. Here are the key moments...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
Washington Examiner

How much has Earth Day cost us?

Rachel Carson died before the first Earth Day in 1970, but her book Silent Spring is widely acknowledged to have inspired the modern environmental movement that pushed for its creation. Carson did not actually call for an end to all use of the pesticide DDT, but the movement she spawned definitely caused the decline of DDT use in fighting malaria — a policy that has led to the deaths of millions worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cleaner Earth: Healing ozone hole, less smog, more eagles

With climate change, plastic pollution and a potential sixth mass extinction, humanity has made some incredible messes in the world. But when people, political factions and nations have pulled together, they have also cleaned up some of those human-caused environmental problems, including healing the ozone hole, clearing perpetually smoggy air and saving many species from the brink of extinction.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth Day 2022: Climate scientists and activists recommended reading lists

The climate crisis is, in essence, a colossal, knotty problem that will take all of humanity’s innovation and ingenuity to untangle. And where better to start fomenting on the dazzling numbers of ideas and plans that will be needed than with an inspiring pile of books.To mark Earth Day this Friday, scientists, global policy leaders and climate activists have shared with The Independent their go-to books in honor of Earth Day - and why they matter so much.Kimberly Nicholas, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University Centre for Sustainability StudiesReading Emma Loewe’s Return To Nature is an antidote to...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Today is Earth Day: Here are 5+ things you can do to help our planet

Earthrise 1: Historic image remastered. NASA, Apollo 8 Crew, Bill Anders; Processing and License: Jim Weigang. The campaign encourages everyone to "Invest In Our Planet" this year. While many environmental protection goals have remained consistent throughout the years, this year's theme is all about “accelerating solutions to combat our greatest threat, climate change, and to activate everyone – governments, citizens, and businesses – to do their part. Everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

8 best climate emergency books that help you to understand the crisis

Today is Earth Day 2022 – which means the current climate crisis is under the spotlight as we strive to cut net zero greenhouse emissions down to zero. So where are we now? Well, here we are – over two years into the pandemic. No one wants to be the bearer of more bad news, but while we were at home, the climate emergency did not stop. In fact, we now know that the fall in carbon emissions is likely to have had very little effect on overall climate goals.Instead, during the “Great Pause”, we witnessed the second hottest...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Experts Point to Global Warming as Top Challenge

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company recently ran a mini survey with apparel industry experts to determine what they believe are the most significant issues facing the world today. The 65 respondents, who are in sustainability, sourcing and product development roles, also revealed how their companies are tackling these issues. When asked to select the top three issues in the world today from a menu of options, not surprisingly, the first choice of 71 percent of our experts was global warming, followed by plastic pollution (41 percent) and poverty (31 percent). Results for the remaining topics were...
ENVIRONMENT
Urban Milwaukee

Why Earth Day Still Matters

When Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin launched Earth Day in 1970, positive response was overwhelming. Twenty million people – 10 per cent of the U.S. population — participated. But it also drew fire from both ends of the political spectrum. The far-right John Birch Society accused Nelson of...
WISCONSIN STATE

