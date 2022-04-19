ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 18+ Night at Science Center examines last days in Pompeii

By Tom Smith
sopghreporter.com
 3 days ago

Adults ages 18 and over are invited to have fun with their friends while experiencing the science behind volcanic eruptions on Friday, April 22 for 18+ Night: Last Night in Pompeii. Guests will experience Pompeii: The Exhibition on its...

Williamson Source

Adventure Science Center is Now Sensory Certified Inclusive

Adventure Science Center just announced the opening of the EY Sensory Room. KultureCity collaborated with Adventure Science Center and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to make the science center and all of the programs and events that the science center hosts to be sensory-inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with sensory issues who visit Adventure Science Center.
SCIENCE
Eyewitness News

WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: NASA Space Day

An abandoned newborn baby investigation, a teen accused of wrong-way driving, NH restaurant week, & Scot's birthday weekend!. Meteorologist Scot Haney said after a dreary Friday morning, a brief shower was possible later. More showers are also possible Saturday. Here is his Friday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated:...
ASTRONOMY
Shropshire Star

Prehistoric people created art by flickering firelight – study

Researchers examined 50 stones unearthed in France that were engraved with artistic designs around 15,000 years ago. Prehistoric people created art by the fire where it may have appeared to move and flicker in the firelight, a new study has suggested. Researchers examined 50 stones unearthed in France that were...
VISUAL ART
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
AFP

Mystery sarcophagus found in Notre-Dame to be opened

A mysterious leaden sarcophagus discovered in the bowels of Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral after it was devastated by a fire will soon be opened and its secrets revealed, French archaeologists said Thursday. And could Notre-Dame, this unknown person's home for so many centuries, serve as their final resting place?
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
RELIGION
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists continue to dig the origins of King Tut’s dagger ‘from outer space’: It could have been a gift from Turkey

King Tut was a pharaoh of many mysteries. Among the many unearthed from his tomb was the golden dagger discovered from his gravesite, which was initially thought of made up of a material unknown to this planet. Archaeologists immediately assumed that the material came from outer space – a meteorite perhaps. However, recent studies suggest that though the material could have been derived from the iron of a meteor, it was actually crafted in modern-day Turkey.
Smithonian

Notre-Dame Repair Crews Discover an Ancient Graveyard With a Sealed Sarcophagus

Repair crews at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris, which tragically caught fire in 2019, discovered an ancient graveyard filled with tombs, including a “completely preserved, human-shaped sarcophagus made of lead,” reports Barbie Latza Nadeau of the Daily Beast. The sarcophagus was buried below the central nave, where crews were digging footing holes for the scaffolding needed to reconstruct the cathedral’s roof and spire that collapsed during the fire.
RELIGION
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Robot dog patrolling the ruins of ancient Italian city Pompeii

April 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Italy said they have enlisted the service of a robot dog to patrol the ancient ruins of the city of Pompeii, with the mechanical quadruped's duties including identifying safety issues and finding tunnels created by thieves. The Pompeii Archaeological Park announced Spot, a dog-like...
TECHNOLOGY
Smithonian

Devastating Ice Age Floods That Occurred in the Pacific Northwest Fascinate Scientists

The Earth seems to change slowly. Continents shift by about half an inch in a year. Sea levels rise by less than a quarter of an inch in the same amount of time. Mountains are constantly being eroded but, to us, seem to stand today just as they did yesterday and the day before. Our planet’s geological history often seems like one of slow, grinding change. But that’s hardly the whole story. Sometimes geological change comes startlingly, violently fast, leaving scars on the Earth’s surface. The Channeled Scablands of the Pacific Northwest, a landscape full of flat-topped plateaus that rise between steep-walled canyons, are among the vastly-altered landscapes that have caused researchers to rethink what they previously presumed. The geologic wounds are dramatic evidence that quick and catastrophic changes have played a significant role in shaping our planet.
ENVIRONMENT
Smithonian

Paleontologists Find Fossilized Remains of a Dinosaur Possibly Killed in Earth’s Fifth Mass Extinction Event

Paleontologists claim to have found a fossilized leg belonging to a dinosaur that may have perished when an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, reports BBC's Jonathan Amos. The well-known impact event is often linked to the decimation of non-avian dinosaurs, which ushered in the rise of mammals. Very few dinosaur bones date to the final few thousand years before the impact, so having a dinosaur that could be direct evidence to the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction would be astounding, per the BBC.
SCIENCE
Vice

Another Mystery of the Ancient ‘Antikythera Mechanism’ May Have Been Solved

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The Antikythera Mechanism, an incredible 2,000-year-old artifact that has gained fame as the first known analog computer, has excited the imaginations of the public and experts alike since it was recovered from an ancient Mediterranean shipwreck more than a century ago.
COMPUTERS
InsideHook

Archaeologists Discover Tombs Below Notre-Dame Cathedral Floor

As it turns out, the future of Notre-Dame Cathedral involves a journey into its past. As part of the ambitious plans to have the historic building reopened by 2024, a host of repairs and renovations are now underway — and, as The Guardian reports, a group of archaeologists has found some intriguing artifacts located less than a foot below the surface.
RELIGION
Discovery

Exploring the World’s Longest Cave System

Perhaps even more incredible is that it’s smack bang in the middle of Kentucky. Mammoth Cave National Park preserves this unique and historical natural wonder. As large as the limestone cave system is, park officials, estimate there may be another 600 miles of cave passageways that have yet to be explored.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART

