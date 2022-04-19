ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Jefferson Parish Neighborhood Overrun With Invasive Ducks

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of a Jefferson Parish community are overrun with an invasive species of ducks. The Muscovy ducks are...

wrno.iheart.com

Comments / 7

lg22
2d ago

I’ve tried contacting the council. We’d come get as many as we can catch this weekend no one has answered. I wish someone would let us know that we are allowed to come catch them and relocate them to my pond and land.

Reply
2
Related
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Cars
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

Police finish searching area near Iowa for missing woman Ella Goodie

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have wrapped up the two-day search of an area off I-10. Multiple agencies were in the area near US 165, looking for clues in the disappearance of missing Scott woman Ella Goodie. State Trooper Derek Senegal said the last known coordinates from a cell...
IOWA, LA
99.9 KTDY

Look Inside New Orleans Prison Abandoned Since Hurricane Katrina [Video]

YouTubers The Proper People recently visited New Orleans and explored Community Correctional Center which has been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina. Abandonded Community Correctional Center In New Orleans. In 2005 as Hurricane Katrina ripped through southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, guards at the Community Correctional Center in New Orleans allegedly fled for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#South America#Trapping#Trapper
KNOE TV8

Deadly stabbing at Northeast La. poultry was over a cigarette, man says

Josephine Ellis of Swartz is recovering from injuries after a tornado touched down trapping her under trusses from the roof at her home on April 12, 2022. A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a Baton Rouge man accused of a fatal stabbing at Foster Farms, a poultry processing plant in northeast Louisiana.
SWARTZ, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Kennedy leads members of Louisiana delegation in urging Biden admin to help crawfish farmers

MADISONVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 18, 2022, Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) led members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation in urging Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack, to grant assistance to Louisiana crawfish farmers recovering from natural disaster damage. According to the lawmakers, Louisiana experienced a deep freeze causing six deaths, damaged infrastructure, and it […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Slidell couple arrested in connection with burglary at Lt. Governor's home

A Slidell couple has been arrested in connection with the burglary and fire at the Plaquemine Parish home of Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. According to Plaquemine Sheriff Jerry Turlich, two people 43-year-old Robert Kelly and 43-year-old Angela Goodfellow of Slidell were arrested on charges of one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Simple Arson each.
SLIDELL, LA
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Was Home to the Only ‘Leper Colony’ Left in the U.S. Until 2015 – And You Can Visit

Leprosy seems like a medieval disease that has long been eradicated. That isn't so, and the last colony just so happened to be right here in Louisiana. Oh, and you can visit!. First things first. What is leprosy? Hansen's Disease, or leprosy, is defined by the CDC as "an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. It can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). With early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured. People with Hansen’s disease can continue to work and lead an active life during and after treatment."
CARVILLE, LA
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
MSNBC

The end of Black oystermen in Louisiana

Down on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, there is a small, close-knit Black community named Pointe ā La Hache. There, oyster harvesting is a culture and a heritage that has been passed down for generations. But decades of storms, natural disasters, oil spills, and racist policies have threatened this way of life. Now, the state’s coastal restoration planscould end it.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy