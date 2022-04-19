ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, IL

Medical Assistant program celebrates first graduates

 3 days ago

Illinois Valley Community College’s Medical Assistant program celebrated seven gradates at its first graduation ceremony recently in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. Graduates...

Oswego County Today

The Manor At Seneca Hill Graduates Four Certified Nursing Assistants

OSWEGO – The Manor at Seneca Hill makes starting a career in healthcare easy with on-the-job training and a paid certification program. Employees of the 5-star rated skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). The program consists of 240 hours of clinical, class, and lab training. Participants not only have to pass a written test but also a clinical skills test at that state level. The average cost of certification is $2,000 and The Manor provides this at no cost for anyone interested in beginning their career in healthcare.
OSWEGO, NY
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Fair education center offering free tuition for 3 summer camp attendees

Local learning academy Best in Class Education Centers has been working with local students to combat learning loss resulting from the pandemic. Part of their efforts to get students engaged in learning is a partnership with the Aerospace, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Texas A&M University to introduce high school students to STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. Participants in the summer camp will gain an introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning; coding using Python programming language; building AI products with trained eyes supervising their work; and technical reading and writing skills.
JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY
