LEAF Announces More Than $50,000 in Spring Education Grants
By Sarah Mueller
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
1 day ago
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud area non-profit has awarded over $50,000 in education-related grants this spring. District 742’s Local Education Activities Foundation (LEAF) has officially announced the recipients of their spring 2022 grants....
LINDALE, Texas — Several Lindale ISD educators were surprised with over $37,000 in grants to fund innovative student learning projects Thursday morning as band students, cheerleaders and administrators paraded around district campuses. The grants totaling $37,619.50 came from the Lindale ISD Education Foundation and will directly benefit LISD students...
Springfield, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois State Board of Education just announced a $17 million dollar grant to create the nation's first state-funded Freedom Schools network. The Phillip Jackson Freedom Schools Grant aims to close the opportunity gap and learning loss experienced by low-income students caused by the pandemic. The...
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants. “As a former public school...
