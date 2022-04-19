ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

LEAF Announces More Than $50,000 in Spring Education Grants

By Sarah Mueller
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud area non-profit has awarded over $50,000 in education-related grants this spring. District 742’s Local Education Activities Foundation (LEAF) has officially announced the recipients of their spring 2022 grants....

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

