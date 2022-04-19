ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks make cut for 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.

By Zachary Neel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKBQS_0fDmiuRt00

It’s hard to imagine a five-star wide receiver from the state of Louisiana going somewhere other than LSU to play his college ball, but the Oregon Ducks are certainly going to try to make that happen.

On Monday, Shelton Samson Jr., the No. 3 WR in the 2023 class and No. 32 player overall, listed the Ducks in his top six, which in itself should be considered a huge win for Dan Lanning and Oregon. The Ducks were listed alongside the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida State Seminoles, Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines.

Sampson stands 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and is the second-best player in the state of Louisiana. He hasn’t visited Eugene to see the facilities and meet the coaching staff, but you can expect that will come at some point this spring or potentially in the fall.

Shelton Sampson Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 4 93 LA WR
Rivals 5 6.1 LA WR
ESPN 4 86 LA WR
On3 Recruiting 5 95.80 LA WR
247 Composite 5 0.9841 LA WR

Vitals

Hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Projected Position Wide Receiver
Height 6-foot-4
Weight 190 pounds
Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 13, 2022

Top 6

  • Oregon Ducks
  • LSU Tigers
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Michigan Wolverines
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • Florida State Seminoles

Film

Updated recruiting rankings after 4-star Oregon WR Kyler Kasper's reclassification to 2022

