Charleston County Parks Foundation hosts Sunset Harbor Cruise June 4th
3 days ago
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s (CCPRC) non-profit partner, the Charleston County Parks Foundation, will host a sunset harbor cruise on June 4th in an effort to raise funds for the...
Tybee Island is a small coastal town tucked away on the outskirt of Savannah, Georgia. Its close proximity to the state's oldest city makes it a popular day-trip destination for locals and visitors alike. But for some, Tybee's shores aren't so fleeting. The Island has a unique history of its...
Set along coastal bluffs at the edge of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea Resort's location commands some of California's most stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. The luxury eco-resort opened in 2009 on the coveted site that was once the home of Marineland, California's first theme park....
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From the return of the Black Food Truck Festival to performances by Winston Ramble, check out what’s lined up this fourth weekend in April Black Food Truck Festival The Black Food Truck Festival returns to the Exchange Park in Ladson this weekend. Described as the ultimate family reunion, the event will […]
There's a lake in B.C. with bright blue water, surrounded by mountains, and a simple 7-kilometre hike through Yoho National Park will get you there. The province is full of breathtaking hikes, but this one will make you feel you've stepped into a different world because it's just that beautiful.
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Over the past two years the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on many of our travel plans. But according to...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – A South Florida couple is back home from a cruise vacation and they are issuing a warning. They said they were shocked when they found themselves in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak. Still, there is no official word from Celebrity Cruise Lines, which is...
UPDATE: Spoilers ahead — if you tapped Wednesday night’s episode, keep scrolling: Fabian completed a puzzle for ‘The Golden Boy,’ adding a $50,000 prize to her total of more than $67,000! — GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman is set to appear on the popular game show, ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Ashley Fabian is […]
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. On the TripAdvisor website, they have a list of the best restaurants in the state of South Carolina.
You deserve a vacation — one that's unlike any other. One that's cool, stylish, and unique. Enter: The Yacht Villa in Florida. Offered by The Nightfall Group, a VIP travel concierge and luxury rentals service, the property is a first-of-its-kind autonomous floating villa located off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Though it's shaped like a yacht, don't expect to take the vessel out for a cruise as it's permanently docked 20 feet above the water.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Jessica Paulsen was visiting Charleston for the first time on Sunday when she claims she was denied entry to a downtown store because she had her service dog with her. Paulsen said she was walking along King St. with her cardiac service dog, Henry, when she decided to stop by a […]
For almost 25 years 99.9 KTDY and Travel Machine (Adadiana's premier travel agency) have been leading the way in cruising and amazing destinations. And both have come together once again for an epic Mardi Gras cruise sailing in 2023. The most anticipated cruise is back! 99.9 KTDY will set sail...
Retirement typically means packing up one's belongings and flying across the world to a long-awaited tropical oasis to live out the rest of your golden years. After a lifetime of working for decades, raising a family, tending to grandchildren, or making your mark on society, it's the ultimate reward for your life's work.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Charleston is home to world-class restaurants, you are sure to find any cuisine you're hungry for here. Whether it's Chinese, Mexican, Italian or American - Charleston has it all. And if you're looking for Chinese restaurants in particular, this post features the top 5 best Chinese places in the whole city.
Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself.
The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro.
“When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
It’s hard to miss the Margaritaville brand, which seems to be everywhere these days. Celebrity musician Jimmy Buffett has been entertaining audiences with his breezy island tunes since the early 1960s. And the iconic singer-songwriter has turned his biggest hit, “Margaritaville,” into one of the world’s most successful hospitality brands.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hallmark movie filing in Charleston and Edisto Island is looking for locals to play extras, stand-ins, and body doubles. ‘Girlfriends’ Getaway’ starring Tamera Mowry will shoot from late April to mid-May in various locations around the Lowcountry. The casting company promises competitive daily rates for all involved in the project. […]
When it comes to comfort food, nothing tastes as good as a burger does. If you pair it with delicious fries, you are literally in Heaven. Putting a burger together is not rocket science though. Any of us could make one at home, but there is something about the burgers that they serve in restaurants that hits different. It's a unique feeling that most of the time has something to do with those amazing sauces they use. Because we know how hard it can be to find a good burger these days, we have put together a list of 3 great burger spots in South Carolina that serve amazing burgers. Once you taste some of these, you keep going back for more, that's for sure. Here are our top picks:
This list is based on prior customer reviews. More locally-owned restaurants are popping out throughout the city, shaping the growing dining scene of the city. Augusta’s dining experience can cater for any appetite making it a foodie destination in Georgia. Find out the top five most popular restaurants that you can visit for American dishes.
