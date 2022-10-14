ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Apps for Grocery Store Coupons/Ads To Fight Inflation

By Jami Farkas
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tr6ar_0fDmWM5f00

With the high costs of bringing home a bag of groceries, it pays to take extra time before venturing to the grocery store. Start by creating a menu for the week and a shopping list — then matching it up to the deals you can find with store circulars and coupons. And stand ready to alter your list if you find a great sale. For instance, if chicken is 99 cents a pound this week, plan tacos made with chicken instead of ground beef.

Start saving money by downloading the apps of your favorite local grocery stores. You’ll see the weekly ads, and you can scroll through the downloadable coupons. Clip them to your account, and the savings will come off at the register — no paper coupons required. Also get the apps of the national drug store chains in your area. Their grocery sections are on the smaller side, but the stores often offer big savings on food items such as cereal.

But don’t stop there. Other apps exist that will help to stop the pain at the checkout counter, and here are some to try out.

Flipp

You don’t have to limit your search of weekly ads to just your one or two nearest grocers when you have the Flipp app. The app will show you the latest weekly ads and coupons from all the stores in your area. If you enter your shopping list in the app, it will match what you need with the local deals available.

Checkout 51

Download the Checkout 51 app and look every Thursday for newly released saving opportunities. Add the offers that interest you to your shopping list and, when you’ve bought the goods, check them off your list. Take a photo of your receipt and upload it, and the app will scan for the items you selected. You’ll get credit for the offers you redeemed and receive a payout when your account reaches $20 in savings.

Fetch Rewards

Users of the Fetch Rewards app snap a photo of a receipt from any store or restaurant to earn rewards. You’ll be credited for things you buy every day from Fetch’s partner brands, such as Huggies diapers. You can redeem your credits for gift cards.

Ibotta

Search the Ibotta app for your favorite retailers and tap on offers of interest. Then go grocery shopping, either in store or for home delivery. Submit your receipt to earn cash back. Ibotta’s offers spread beyond the grocery aisles to retailers such as Staples and The Home Depot.

The Coupons App

The Coupons App will save you money at the grocery store and at a bunch of other retailers. Select your favorite brands to be notified when a deal is available, print coupons of your choice and be notified when you walk into a store of the coupon savings available on site.

Target

While the other apps on this list work at a variety of stores, the Target app is exclusive to shopping at Target. Through the app, you’ll save on items throughout the store, but it also has an extensive selection of grocery coupons that you save to your app, such as 40% off Bulletproof brand bagged coffee. Scan your app at checkout to redeem your saved coupons.

The rise in grocery prices has made a big dent in the household budget. Try using grocery apps to recoup some of your spending power.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Best Apps for Grocery Store Coupons/Ads To Fight Inflation

