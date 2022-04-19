ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry interview – live: Royal tells Hoda Kotb he’s ensuring Queen is ‘protected’ after secret visit with Meghan

By Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Prince Harry has said he is making sure his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is “protected” and has “the right people around her” following a recent secret visit to see her with Meghan markle.

In an upcoming interview with the American TV network NBC News , the Duke of Sussex said it was “just so nice” to see the Queen on only his third trip back to the UK since March 2020.

The wandering royal sat down with Hoda Kotb of NBC’s Today Show while in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, with the full interview to be aired on Wednesday evening .

It comes just one year after the Duke’s explosive TV special with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the interview could cause further turbulence for the royal family.

Follow live updates below as we report the latest news from Prince Harry’s visit and learn more about what he said to NBC.

Guest
1d ago

Don't care too much about any of them Yoda show us annoying and Harry I lost it for you when your poor little victim of a wife went on oprah that was wrong

guest
1d ago

So yet again they have to run to the press.? They visited his grandmother, big deal. I’m am rest assured that he is guaranteeing his grandmother’s safety and that she is only surrounded by good people.

dude nunyabizio
22h ago

Harry your grandmother doesn't need YOU to protect her. she already has that in place.

