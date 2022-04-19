ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon, PA

American Saddlebreds Set to Compete at 2022 Devon Horse Show

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon, Pa. – April 18, 2022 – The American Saddlebred, a sight of grace and strength, is known in the show ring for their two unique gaits: the Slow Gait and the accelerated Rack. Tracing the breed’s ancestry to the early 1700s, the classic American Saddlebred will once again be showcased...

