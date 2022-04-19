ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: Development of spirulina for the manufacture and oral delivery of protein therapeutics

By Benjamin W. Jester
Nature.com
 3 days ago

In the version of this article initially published, the surname of author Bryce Kadis was misspelled as Kaldis. The name has been corrected in the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Antibody-based proteomics: fast-tracking molecular diagnostics in oncology

Correction to: Nature Reviews Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/nrc2902, published online 19 August 2010. Several sections of the Review should have given attribution to previously published articles. In the third paragraph of the sub-section 'Automated analysis of protein expression in tissue' (page 606 in the PDF), the sentence beginning "In particular, attention has...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Spirulina-based platform for ultra-large-scale production of therapeutic proteins

A common food source has been converted into a biomanufacturing platform that offers a way to rapidly produce mass quantities of biologic drugs for common diseases that currently lack effective treatments. Researchers at Lumen Bioscience report their groundbreaking genetic engineering methods to highly express bioactive proteins in spirulina using large-scale cultivation and processing methods appropriate for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Improved prediction of protein-protein interactions using AlphaFold2

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28865-w, published online 10 March 2022. The original version of this article contained an error in the Methods section, which incorrectly read:. 'This score is created by fitting a sigmoidal curve (Fig. 2c) using "curve_fit" from SciPy v.1.4.156, to the DockQ scores using the average interface...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Micro-dystrophin gene constructs for repairing heart and muscle function in rats: the smaller is enough?

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is the most common and most severe form of muscular dystrophies and it is associated with progressive skeletal muscle degeneration, cardiac arrhythmias and dilated cardiomyopathy with concomitant progressive cardiac fibrosis [1]. Unfortunately, DMD is a lethal disease and patients die in their second or third decade mainly due to cardiac complications [2, 3]. Current medications for DMD is involving corticosteroids which can delay the disease progression but they also cause several adverse effects and other drugs such as RAAS inhibitors and Î²-blockers are used for delay the progression of cardiac contractile dysfunction [4]. However, DMD is still incurable therefore there is an urgent need for evidence-based therapies to treat and repair skeletal and cardiovascular complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Spirulina#Protein#Troy#Html#Usa Lumen Bioscience#Wa
Nature.com

Metagenomic methylation patterns resolve bacterial genomes of unusual size and structural complexity

The plasticity of bacterial and archaeal genomes makes examining their ecological and evolutionary dynamics both exciting and challenging. The same mechanisms that enable rapid genomic change and adaptation confound current approaches for recovering complete genomes from metagenomes. Here, we use strain-specific patterns of DNA methylation to resolve complex bacterial genomes from long-read metagenomic data of a marine microbial consortium, the "pink berries" of the Sippewissett Marsh (USA). Unique combinations of restriction-modification (RM) systems encoded by the bacteria produced distinctive methylation profiles that were used to accurately bin and classify metagenomic sequences. Using this approach, we finished the largest and most complex circularized bacterial genome ever recovered from a metagenome (7.9"‰Mb with >600 transposons), the finished genome of Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 the dominant bacteria in the consortia. From genomes binned by methylation patterns, we identified instances of horizontal gene transfer between sulfur-cycling symbionts (Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 and Desulfofustis sp. PB-SRB1), phage infection, and strain-level structural variation. We also linked the methylation patterns of each metagenome-assembled genome with encoded DNA methyltransferases and discovered new RM defense systems, including novel associations of RM systems with RNase toxins.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Capturing Solar Energy and Converting It to Electricity When Needed – Up to 18 Years Later

The researchers behind an energy system that makes it possible to capture solar energy, store it for up to eighteen years, and release it when and where it is needed have now taken the system a step further. After previously demonstrating how the energy can be extracted as heat, they have now succeeded in getting the system to produce electricity, by connecting it to a thermoelectric generator. Eventually, the research – developed at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden – could lead to self-charging electronic gadgets that use stored solar energy on demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Chromatin profiling in human neurons reveals aberrant roles for histone acetylation and BET family proteins in schizophrenia

Schizophrenia (SZ) is a psychiatric disorder with complex genetic risk dictated by interactions between hundreds of risk variants. Epigenetic factors, such as histone posttranslational modifications (PTMs), have been shown to play critical roles in many neurodevelopmental processes, and when perturbed may also contribute to the precipitation of disease. Here, we apply an unbiased proteomics approach to evaluate combinatorial histone PTMs in human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived forebrain neurons from individuals with SZ. We observe hyperacetylation of H2A.Z and H4 in neurons derived from SZ cases, results that were confirmed in postmortem human brain. We demonstrate that the bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) protein, BRD4, is a bona fide 'reader' of H2A.Z acetylation, and further provide evidence that BET family protein inhibition ameliorates transcriptional abnormalities in patient-derived neurons. Thus, treatments aimed at alleviating BET protein interactions with hyperacetylated histones may aid in the prevention or treatment of SZ.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Surface restructuring of a perovskite-type air electrode for reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells

Reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells (R-PCECs) are ideally suited for efficient energy storage and conversion; however, one of the limiting factors to high performance is the poor stability and insufficient electrocatalytic activity for oxygen reduction and evolution of the air electrode exposed to the high concentration of steam. Here we report our findings in enhancing the electrochemical activity and durability of a perovskite-type air electrode, Ba0.9Co0.7Fe0.2Nb0.1O3-Î´ (BCFN), via a water-promoted surface restructuring process. Under properly-controlled operating conditions, the BCFN electrode is naturally restructured to an Nb-rich BCFN electrode covered with Nb-deficient BCFN nanoparticles. When used as the air electrode for a fuel-electrode-supported R-PCEC, good performances are demonstrated at 650"‰Â°C, achieving a peak power density of 1.70"‰W"‰cmâˆ’2 in the fuel cell mode and a current density of 2.8"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at 1.3"‰V in the electrolysis mode while maintaining reasonable Faradaic efficiencies and promising durability.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

New “Electric Eye” Neuromorphic Artificial Vision Device Developed Using Nanotechnology

Using nanotechnology, scientists have created a newly designed neuromorphic electronic device that endows microrobotics with colorful vision. Researchers at Georgia State University have successfully designed a new type of artificial vision device that incorporates a novel vertical stacking architecture and allows for greater depth of color recognition and micro-level scaling. The new research study was published on April 18, 2022, in the top journal ACS Nano.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A targetable CoQ-FSP1 axis drives ferroptosis- and radiation-resistance in KEAP1 inactive lung cancers

Targeting ferroptosis, a unique cell death modality triggered by unrestricted lipid peroxidation, in cancer therapy is hindered by our incomplete understanding of ferroptosis mechanisms under specific cancer genetic contexts. KEAP1 (kelch-like ECH associated protein 1) is frequently mutated or inactivated in lung cancers, and KEAP1 mutant lung cancers are refractory to most therapies, including radiotherapy. In this study, we identify ferroptosis suppressor protein 1 (FSP1, also known as AIFM2) as a transcriptional target of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NRF2) and reveal that the ubiquinone (CoQ)-FSP1 axis mediates ferroptosis- and radiation- resistance in KEAP1 deficient lung cancer cells. We further show that pharmacological inhibition of the CoQ-FSP1 axis sensitizes KEAP1 deficient lung cancer cells or patient-derived xenograft tumors to radiation through inducing ferroptosis. Together, our study identifies CoQ-FSP1 as a key downstream effector of KEAP1-NRF2 pathway and as a potential therapeutic target for treating KEAP1 mutant lung cancers.
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ViQi, Inc. awarded a National Science Foundation grant SBIR Phase II: Machine learning for Rapid Automated Viral Infectivity Assays

ViQi Inc, a California image analysis company specializing in enabling the use of artificial intelligence in the scientific discovery process, announced today the confirmation of Phase II National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to further optimize their cloud analysis solution applying machine learning to automate viral infectivity assays, significantly reducing the time required for these assays.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A DNA vaccine targeting VEE virus delivered by needle-free jet-injection protects macaques against aerosol challenge

We have previously shown that DNA vaccines expressing codon optimized alphavirus envelope glycoprotein genes protect both mice and nonhuman primates from viral challenge when delivered by particle-mediated epidermal delivery (PMED) or intramuscular (IM) electroporation (EP). Another technology with fewer logistical drawbacks is disposable syringe jet injection (DSJI) devices developed by PharmaJet, Inc. These needle-free jet injection systems are spring-powered and capable of delivering vaccines either IM or into the dermis (ID). Here, we evaluated the immunogenicity of our Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus (VEEV) DNA vaccine delivered by either the IM- or ID-DSJI devices in nonhuman primates. The protective efficacy was assessed following aerosol challenge. We found that a prime and single boost by either the IM or ID route resulted in humoral and cellular immune responses that provided significant protection against disease and viremia. Although the ID route utilized one-fifth the DNA dose used in the IM route of vaccination, and the measured humoral and cellular immune responses trended lower, the level of protection was high and performed as well as the IM route for several clinical endpoints.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Protective autophagy decreases lorlatinib cytotoxicity through Foxo3a-dependent inhibition of apoptosis in NSCLC

Lorlatinib is a promising third-generation anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has been approved for treating ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with previous ALK-TKI treatment failures. However, the inevitable emergence of acquired resistance limits its long-term efficacy. A more comprehensive understanding of the acquired resistance mechanisms to lorlatinib will enable the development of more efficacious therapeutic strategies. The efficacy of chloroquine (CQ) in combination with lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells in vitro and in vivo was assessed using CCK-8, colony formation, immunofluorescence staining, flow cytometry analysis, western blot analysis, and xenograft implantation. Here, we show that lorlatinib induced apoptosis and protective autophagy in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. However, the protective autophagy can gradually lead to decreased cytotoxicity of loratinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. Meanwhile, we found that the combination of lorlatinib and CQ, an inhibitor of autophagy, inhibited autophagy and promoted apoptosis both in vitro and in vivo, which sensitized cells to lorlatinib through the dephosphorylation of Foxo3a and promoted nuclear translocation, then activation of Foxo3a/Bim axis. Taken together, our results suggest that inhibition of protective autophagy might be a therapeutic target for delaying the occurrence of acquired resistance to lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Generic self-stabilization mechanism for biomolecular adhesions under load

Mechanical loading generally weakens adhesive structures and eventually leads to their rupture. However, biological systems can adapt to loads by strengthening adhesions, which is essential for maintaining the integrity of tissue and whole organisms. Inspired by cellular focal adhesions, we suggest here a generic, molecular mechanism that allows adhesion systems to harness applied loads for self-stabilization through adhesion growth. The mechanism is based on conformation changes of adhesion molecules that are dynamically exchanged with a reservoir. Tangential loading drives the occupation of some states out of equilibrium, which, for thermodynamic reasons, leads to association of further molecules with the cluster. Self-stabilization robustly increases adhesion lifetimes in broad parameter ranges. Unlike for catch-bonds, bond rupture rates can increase monotonically with force. The self-stabilization principle can be realized in many ways in complex adhesion-state networks; we show how it naturally occurs in cellular adhesions involving the adaptor proteins talin and vinculin.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

NEDD9 links anaplastic thyroid cancer stemness to chromosomal instability through integrated centrosome asymmetry and DNA sensing regulation

Stemness and chromosomal instability (CIN) are two common contributors to intratumor heterogeneity and therapy relapse in advanced cancer, but their interplays are poorly defined. Here, in anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), we show that ALDH+ stem-like cancer cells possess increased CIN-tolerance owing to transcriptional upregulation of the scaffolding protein NEDD9. Thyroid patient tissues and transcriptomic data reveals NEDD9/ALDH1A3 to be co-expressed and co-upregulated in ATC. Compared to bulk ALDHâˆ’ cells, ALDH+ cells were highly efficient at propagating CIN due to their intrinsic tolerance of both centrosome amplification and micronuclei. ALDH+ cells mitigated the fitness-impairing effects of centrosome amplification by partially inactivating supernumerary centrosomes. Meanwhile, ALDH+ cells also mitigated cell death caused by micronuclei-mediated type 1 interferon secretion by suppressing the expression of the DNA-sensor protein STING. Both mechanisms of CIN-tolerance were lost upon RNAi-mediated NEDD9 silencing. Both in vitro and in vivo, NEDD9-depletion attenuated stemness, CIN, cell/tumor growth, while enhancing paclitaxel effectiveness. Collectively, these findings reveal that ATC progression can involve an ALDH1A3/NEDD9-regulated program linking their stemness to CIN-tolerance that could be leveraged for ATC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mechanism of sensitivity modulation in the calcium-sensing receptor via electrostatic tuning

Transfer of information across membranes is fundamental to the function of all organisms and is primarily initiated by transmembrane receptors. For many receptors, how ligand sensitivity is fine-tuned and how disease associated mutations modulate receptor conformation to allosterically affect receptor sensitivity are unknown. Here we map the activation of the calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) - a dimeric class C G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) and responsible for maintaining extracellular calcium in vertebrates. We show that CaSR undergoes unique conformational rearrangements compared to other class C GPCRs owing to specific structural features. Moreover, by analyzing disease associated mutations, we uncover a large permissiveness in the architecture of the extracellular domain of CaSR, with dynamics- and not specific receptor topology- determining the effect of a mutation. We show a structural hub at the dimer interface allosterically controls CaSR activation via focused electrostatic repulsion. Changes in the surface charge distribution of this hub, which is highly variable between organisms, finely tune CaSR sensitivity. This is potentially a general tuning mechanism for other dimeric receptors.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy