Author Correction: Development of spirulina for the manufacture and oral delivery of protein therapeutics

Lorlatinib is a promising third-generation anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has been approved for treating ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with previous ALK-TKI treatment failures. However, the inevitable emergence of acquired resistance limits its long-term efficacy. A more comprehensive understanding of the acquired resistance mechanisms to lorlatinib will enable the development of more efficacious therapeutic strategies. The efficacy of chloroquine (CQ) in combination with lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells in vitro and in vivo was assessed using CCK-8, colony formation, immunofluorescence staining, flow cytometry analysis, western blot analysis, and xenograft implantation. Here, we show that lorlatinib induced apoptosis and protective autophagy in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. However, the protective autophagy can gradually lead to decreased cytotoxicity of loratinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. Meanwhile, we found that the combination of lorlatinib and CQ, an inhibitor of autophagy, inhibited autophagy and promoted apoptosis both in vitro and in vivo, which sensitized cells to lorlatinib through the dephosphorylation of Foxo3a and promoted nuclear translocation, then activation of Foxo3a/Bim axis. Taken together, our results suggest that inhibition of protective autophagy might be a therapeutic target for delaying the occurrence of acquired resistance to lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC patients.

CANCER ・ 8 HOURS AGO