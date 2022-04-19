Paul Siebel

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

President Biden releases Easter message – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday in recognition of Easter. Jill and I join fellow Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday — a day of joy and hope, of renewal and rebirth. Once again, Holy Week has taken us on a journey from sorrow to...
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
WSPA 7News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

BOSTON (AP) — For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing […]
Deseret News

The importance of in-person singing at Easter (and all year round)

For many churches, this weekend will include a milestone on the path back to normalcy after a devastating pandemic: the first in-person Easter services with congregational singing. In 2020, most churches were entirely virtual for Easter, which took place mere weeks after COVID-19 hit American shores. Last year, in-person services...
The Guardian

Ljubica Erickson obituary

In 1943, Branko Petrović, a teacher in Kikinda, Yugoslavia, was arrested for helping the wartime resistance movement, and was executed by the Nazis, leaving a nine-year-old daughter, Ljubica. He could never have foreseen the life that his daughter, later known as Ljubica Erickson, and who has died aged 88, would go on to have. Nonetheless his tender care, especially after her mother, Antonia Wolfe, abandoned them, had a lasting legacy. Her world outlook was informed by her father’s Christianity, Marxism and wise maxims: “We are too poor to buy cheap clothes” was one she often quoted.
Deseret News

The marriage advice a Latter-day Saint apostle shared with CBS News in the Washington D.C. Temple

For the first time in 48 years, the doors of the Washington D.C. Temple will open to the general public for six weeks beginning on April 28. Elder David A. Bednar gave CBS News Sunday Morning’s Ed O’Keefe and the network’s cameras an exclusive preview of the renovated temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The news magazine aired a five-minute segment on Sunday.
The Guardian

Gabrieli Consort & Players/McCreesh review – superb and exhilarating Bach

The main work in Paul McCreesh and his Gabrieli Consort and Players’ Bach concert at the Wigmore was the Easter Oratorio, which we don’t hear nearly as often as we should. Originally written as a cantata for Easter Sunday in 1725, it was revised as an oratorio 10 years later. With just under an hour’s music, it’s relatively short when placed beside Bach’s Passions. And, unlike Handelian oratorio, it is rooted primarily in reflection rather than dramatic narrative. “Reflective”, however, doesn’t even begin to describe the impact it makes with its elated opening and closing choruses, recitatives for multiple soloists that veer at times towards operatic arioso, and successive arias with woodwind obbligatos. It’s meditative, exalted and among the most beautiful things in Bach’s output.
