White Castle Is Making Thicker Sliders to Celebrate Its 101st Year in Business

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big part of White Castle's appeal is the simplicity of their burgers: thin, tiny sliders — just beef, bun, onions, and a pickle — that can be eaten by the sackful. That's not to say the chain has shied away from innovation: White Castle was the first major chain to...

www.foodandwine.com

Mashed

The White Castle Sandwich You Can Only Find In China

White Castle has stood the test of time, selling its signature, crave-able square sliders topped with onions and pickles by the sackful in American cities and towns for more than 100 years. Originally established in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921, the Columbus, Ohio-based company is thought to be the first fast food restaurant in America, older than its biggest competitors in McDonald's and Burger King — though it currently operates considerably fewer stores nationwide and globally than the latter two.
COLUMBUS, OH
Food & Wine

DiGiorno Just Released a Cinnamon Roll Pizza, Plus Two More Breakfast Pies

The frozen pizza brand has given a morning spin to their existing Croissant Crust Pizza. Americans love pizza, even for breakfast. In fact, a 2019 poll found that over half of those polled would rather have a cold slice of pizza than their usual breakfast options. Of course, you don't have to eat a cold leftover slice: Breakfast pizzas do exist. And yet, despite our love of a good pie, breakfast pizza has never seemed to catch on as a regular morning option.
RESTAURANTS
The Wake Weekly

PHOTOS: Bottle shop celebrates first year in business

The "after" shot of the newly designed and epoxied bar tops. The "before" shot of the former bar top at Freddy's. Freddy Najafi, right, owner of Wake Forest Wine and Craft Beer, AKA Freddy's Bottle Shop, located at 308 E. Roosevelt Ave. in Wake Forest, has been in business since March 11, 2021. At left, Wake Forest residents Marshall Willing and Samantha Lee enjoy their selections. At the other end of the bar, Doug Dominique, far right, speaks with Jeff Crum, whose company, Endure Construction, designed and built the bar. Crum, along with Jeff Burrows — the Heritage High School building trades teacher, cross country and track coach — selected the bar tops from Raleigh Reclaimed. Burrows, who owns a woodworking business called Runderful Woodworks, applied to the epoxy finish to the bar tops.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Food & Wine

Attention Caviar Fans: One of Paris' Chicest Restaurants Is Coming to New York City

Caviar Kaspia, the beloved Parisian restaurant, is coming to New York City. Earlier this month, the restaurant, famed for its decadent caviar spreads and its rather high-profile clientele, announced its plans to open its first permanent New York location at The Mark Hotel in Fall 2022. The new opening will be the brand's fourth, joining its other outposts in Dubai and Sao Paulo. According to Robb Report, there are also plans in place for locations in London and Los Angeles as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
