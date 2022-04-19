White Castle Is Making Thicker Sliders to Celebrate Its 101st Year in Business

Yogurt toast is sometimes called custard toast, which offers a clue to how the simple mixture of yogurt, egg and syrup baked on top of a piece of toast beautifully mimics the texture and flavor of French toast or even a cheese Danish. It comes together in just a few minutes, making it an option even on busy mornings. Thick Greek-style yogurt works best here to achieve the creamy texture you want in the custard; use a flavored yogurt if you like but taste it before adding the maple syrup and cut down on the amount used if necessary so it isn't too sweet. If you don't have brioche, you can use challah or any other soft bread here; save the sturdy wholegrain sourdough for another use. And feel free to play around with the toppings as well; raspberries, strawberries, cranberries and other berries work nicely here, slice them if they are on the larger side. Or you can use thinly sliced bananas, peaches, pears, or figs, and further dress your yogurt toast with chocolate chips or dollops of peanut butter or chocolate-hazelnut spread. If you don't have an air fryer, you can make this toast in an oven or toaster oven; bake it in an oven preheated to 400°F for 10 to 15 minutes, keeping an eye on the toast in the last few minutes of cooking so that it doesn't get overly browned or burnt around the edges.

