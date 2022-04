A new-construction home dubbed The Woods House came on the market in Palm Springs on Friday for $5.75 million. Built in 2021 by Los Angeles-based architecture firm Woods + Dangaran, the one-story home has hallmarks of classic California desert modern architecture, including floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the surrounding landscape and natural materials incorporated throughout the home. (Brett Woods, founding partner of Woods + Dangaran, is also the seller.)

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO