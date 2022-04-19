24419 Amaldi Ct

A contemporary megamansion in Naples, Florida, hit the market Tuesday for $35 million, making it the city’s most expensive listing. A contemporary megamansion that seems to float on the Venetian Bay in Naples, Florida, hit the market Tuesday for $35 million, making it the city’s most expensive listing.
A Home With Amenities Galore in One of Houston's Top Neighborhoods. This three-story stone house with amenities that include a pool and spa, a wine vault, a home theater, two bars and a gym is on a corner lot in Houston’s high-end and convenient Tanglewood neighborhood. “It’s a gorgeous...
A historic home in Sóller, a quaint coastal town on the Spanish island of Mallorca, came on the market this week for €3.4 million (US$3.7 million). A historic home in Sóller, a quaint coastal town on the Spanish island of Mallorca, came on the market this week for €3.45 million (US$3.7 million).
A newly built waterfront home in the Florida Keys has sold for $8.8 million after listing last month for $9.25 million. A newly built waterfront home in the Florida Keys has sold for $8.8 million after listing last month for $9.25 million, according to public records. The six-bedroom home has...
When it comes to bathroom windows, natural light is a wonderful thing, but privacy in the bathroom is essential. Bathroom window curtains provide privacy and can add a wonderful splash of color or pattern to an otherwise neutral room. Let’s dive into some of the basics of the types of bathroom curtains that work well in this intimate space.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s simple, but it’s true: Paint can totally transform a brick fireplace, whether a neutral shade helps helps old brick blend into a wall or a pop of bold color gives it new life as a feature statement, as is the case in Jessica Ronnevik’s North Carolina living room redo.
If your spring cleaning has snowballed into spring redecorating, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Next week is Wayfair's massive two-day "Way Day" sale, and leading up to it, Wayfair is offering great deals on home goods, including bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more. You can save hundreds of dollars, with some items discounted by as much as 78%. These deals will be available until April 28, the final day of the Way Day sale.
A grand Surrey estate known as Bishopsgate House has returned to the market for £32 million (US$41.8 million) after initially listing for £50 million) in 2018. “Despite the noise about overseas buyer demand returning after the pandemic it is a very price sensitive market,” Becky Fatemi, director at Rokstone, told Mansion Global. “You cannot stretch or tempt a buyer out of their price bracket this spring, they will only view what is firmly in their range.”
In the 1950s, interior design was all about wood tones, from walls and furniture to floors and cabinetry — and often all at once. To get a visual idea, check out this 1950s cabin, this ranch, or this bungalow. Note the wood paneling, the bamboo and rattan furniture edges, and the warm-toned kitchens.
Every spring, Wayfair hosts Way Day, which is its biggest sale event of the year with markdowns on thousands of items, including furniture and home decor. When is Way Day 2022? While it has yet to be announced, it typically falls during the last week of April, so it’s likely coming up quickly.
Having a laundry hamper in the bathroom is a great idea if you’ve got room for it. After all, the bathroom is the place where you shed sweaty or worn clothes right before a shower, and if your laundry basket is only steps away, it’s less likely that those clothes will end up in a pile on the floor.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Attention food lovers and amateur chefs: There’s nothing like a beautiful, work-of-art kitchen to inspire homemade meals of the same caliber. Unfortunately...
