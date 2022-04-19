ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Earth Day at Fontana's Community Garden

 3 days ago
This year's Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and what better way to celebrate than with an open house event of the City's Community Garden?

Healthy Fontana is excited to host the second open house event at the Community Garden on April 22 at Central City Park. Residents are invited to see firsthand the many benefits of a community garden. Learn how you can lease your own plot and grow your own food. Partners from Burrtec and the City's Environmental Control group will be present and give away free resources. Burrtec will be handing out free samples of local compost to take home and Healthy Fontana will give you a taste of what they grow. So, mark your calendars for Friday, April 22 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

There are many reasons as to why community gardens are great for the community including reducing negative environmental impacts by promoting sustainable agriculture, reducing food transportation, and reducing water runoff. Not to mention, plants help to reduce our carbon footprint by naturally adding oxygen to the air we breath at the same time removing pollution.

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environment movement that started in 1970. The first Earth Day event would come to provide a voice for environmental consciousness and helped put environmental concerns on the front page. Since then, over 190 countries have been engaged and 1 billion individuals mobilized for action every Earth Day (earthday.org).

Central City Park Community Garden is located at 8328 Cypress Avenue in Fontana. The garden is adjacent to the Cypress Neighborhood Center within Central City Park. We'll see you at the garden!

For more information and other healthy living resources, visit HealthyFontana.org or contact Healthy Fontana at 909-350-6542.

Healthy Fontana is a program of the City of Fontana's Community Services Department whose mission is to create greater awareness of health in the community and seeks to inspire residents to make impactful changes to their lifestyle to help everyone live long and healthy lives.

