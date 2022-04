DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has extended the length of rental assistance available to those in need. Eligible Delawareans can now receive up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance through the Delaware Housing Assistance Program. Previously, the program provided 15 months of rental and utility assistance, but the additional three months will now give extra time for eligible Delaware renters in need following impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO