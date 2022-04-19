ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Summer Camp Registration Now Open for City of West Palm Beach Programs

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (April 19, 2022) – The City of West Palm Beach is now accepting signups for upcoming summer camps offered through the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Programming is available for children grades preschool-12.

Traditional Summer Camp

This camp offers a 15:1 camper to counselor ratio, a weekly field trip to various locations, and lunch and snack for participants. Parents of campers in grades K-5 can also enroll their child(ren) in swim lessons during their weekly visit to the Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center at Gaines Park.

Sessions: June 6 – July 1 (No camp on June 20); July 5 – 29 (No camp on July 4)

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Locations: Gaines Park, 1501 N Australian Avenue; South Olive Park, 345 Summa Street; Vedado Park, 3710 Paseo Andalusia

Grades: K-5 | Available at Gaines Park and South Olive Park; 6-8 | Available at Gaines Park and Vedado Park *Please note, a copy of the child’s report card proving enrollment in kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year is required.

Cost: $350 per child (resident) | $576 per child (non-resident)

Camps for Preschoolers and Kindergarteners

These camps are designed to help future preschoolers get used to spending time with other children their own age and serve as an introduction to kindergarten.

Kindergarten Bootcamp (For children entering kindergarten in August 2022)

Sessions: June 7 – 30 (No camp on June 20); July 5 – 28 (No camp on July 4)

Days/Times: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Howard Park, 1302 Parker Avenue

Cost: $240 per child (resident) | $300 per child (non-resident)

Preschool Summer Camp

Sessions: June 6 – July 1 (No camp on June 20); July 5 – 29 (No camp on July 4)

Days/Times: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Howard Park, 1302 Parker Avenue

Cost: $360 per child (resident) | $450 per child (non-resident)

Sports/Specialty Camps

Sunshine Explorers

Dates: May 31 – June 3

Days/Times: Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: South Olive Park, 345 Summa Street

Grades: K-5

Cost: $120 per child (resident) | $180 per child (non-resident)

Ballet/Hip-Hop/Jazz Dance Camp

Dates: May 31 – June 3

Days/Times: Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: South Olive Park, 345 Summa Street

Ages: 6-13

Cost: $125 per child (resident) | $175 per child (non-resident)

Skateboard Camp

Dates: Weekly starting June 6

Days/Times: Weekdays, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Location: Phipps Skate Park, 4715 S Dixie Highway

Ages: 6-14

Cost: $50 per child (resident) | $70 per child (non-resident)

Fishing Camp

Sessions: June 13 – 17; August 1-5.

Days/Times: Weekdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Currie Park, 2400 N Flagler Drive

Ages: 8-12

Cost:

$65 per child (resident) | $75 per child (non-resident)

Skater Quest Camp

Sessions: May 31 – June 3

Days/Times: Weekdays, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Phipps Skate Park, 4715 S Dixie Highway

Ages: 8-14

Cost:

$120 per child (resident) | $180 per child (non-resident)

Summer Sailing (Three levels available)

Sessions: Weekly sessions begin June 6, 2022 and end the week of July 25, 2022. (There will be no camp the weeks of July 4 and July 11.)

Days/Times: Weekdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Lake Mangonia, 2957 N. Australian Avenue

Ages: 8 – 11 (basic); 10 – 17 (intermediate); 12 – 17 (advanced)

Cost:

$125 per child (resident) | $150 per child (non-resident)

For more information about summer camp programs, please contact the City of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department at (561) 804–4900 (TTY: 800-955-8771) or visit parks.wpb.org.

###

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

