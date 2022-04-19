ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

It’s Time For Bozeman To Celebrate. Here Is When And Where

By Megan Shaul
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Calling all animal lovers! Whether you like to hunt or just enjoy the wildlife of our beautiful state, this is an event you absolutely do not want to miss. Finally, after a couple of years, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is back on track and we are SO excited....

bozemanskissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroot Outdoor Journal – Pelicans Stop By

The bird weighs about 16 pounds and has a 9-foot wingspan. And, its beak can hold more than its bellican (apologies to Ogden Nash). Yes, we're describing the American White Pelican. A few are stopping by the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge on their migration north (photo above). They're not...
ANIMALS
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman’s Sweet Pea Festival 2022 Music Schedule

It's clear that a lot of thought and care went into the (most excellent) 2022 Sweet Pea Festival music lineup. From the funk of Black Joe Lewis to the dramatic layers of DeVotchKa, Lindley Park in Bozeman will be the cultural hub of southwest Montana the first week of August.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Really? Weirdest Conspiracy About Yellowstone National Park Is Odd

I love a great conspiracy theory from time to time, but this one about the whole national park system is wild. Yellowstone National Park is not only the oldest national park in America but probably famous internationally. Yellowstone and the other national parks are a part of the government's plan to preserve America's most pristine locations nationwide. There are 63 national parks in the United States, but what if the national parks are hiding something?
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
96.7 KISS FM

7 of the Best Kid-Friendly Things To Check Out Around Bozeman

If you're looking for some fun family-friendly activities to check out in the Bozeman area, we've got you covered. The Bozeman area offers much more than hiking, fishing, and skiing. In fact, there are a lot of fun activities perfect for the entire family. With the weather getting nicer, you may be looking for a good reason to get outside and explore what the Bozeman area has to offer.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
MIX 106

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#National Parks#Ballroom#Msu
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Q 105.7

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Shows Fans His Stunning Ranch [Pictures]

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's not shy about showing fans his beautiful real-life ranch via a series of pictures on social media. Smith plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, and as Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) right-hand man, he plays out many of his scenes against the backdrop of the natural splendor of the Montana ranch where Yellowstone films. When Smith is at home at his own ranch in New Mexico, his views there are quite different, but equally spectacular, as he showed off in a post on Instagram on March 31.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Costco Has Started Their Latest In-Store Remodel Project

Since the summer of 2021, the Missoula Costco has been in the process of undergoing modifications, upgrades, and improvements to both the inside and outside of the building. The old Summit Beverage that sat next door was demolished and the space was turned into additional Costco parking. And back in early February, the store started using a newly built entrance that was also accompanied by various changes to the inside, including the food court area being removed. Now, as I saw during my weekend visit to Costco, various work is still being done but there's another improvement project that has just gotten underway.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy