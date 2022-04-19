ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

“Getting Sara Married,” “SpongeBob” Auditions at Bell Tower Theater

By Steve Pulaski
 1 day ago
Miki Robinson of the Bell Tower Theater dropped by the studio today to discuss two big shows, one of which is premiering in just a couple of days!. Getting Sara Married, which debuts Friday, April 22nd at 7:30 pm, tells the story of the titular Sara Hastings, an unmarried lawyer in...

Q107.5

Dubuque Camera Club presents Stephen Gassman

Cultural Events happen all the time around Dubuque. Arts, entertainment, and discovery are the spice of life; and sometimes you can get a glimpse of the amazing simply by looking at nature. Monday, April 18th from 6:30 to 8pm, the Dubuque Camera Club will be presenting guest speaker Stephen Gassman.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Annual Dubuque County Fair Breakfast Sunday April 10

Great Food, Great company and Great Auction items...all waiting for your this Sunday April 10th as the Dubuque County Fairgrounds hosts their annual Blue Ribbon Breakfast and Auction. Enjoy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit and more. All for just $9.00 for adults. $5 for kist age 5-11. 4...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Q107.5

Let’s Play Donkey Kong in Downtown Dubuque

The Red Barron ruled Dubuque's Kennedy Mall during the 70s with its loft of pinball machines and an array of arcade games. By the early 80s, video games became slightly more sophisticated and ubiquitous at grocery stores and gas stations around town. I pumped half my paper route money into...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

The Cascade Community Easter Egg Hunt Just a Hop Away

Each Easter weekend my church, Cornerstone in Cascade, Iowa, loves to host the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The turnout is usually great, and now that this Covid mess has started to slow down, we’re ready to hop back in with both paws… I mean feet. The Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10am on the Saturday of Easter weekend, which just so happens to fall on April 16th this year. The event is free and open to all families with a heavy commitment to our local community, and will feature 3 distinct age groups so all kids get a chance to enjoy the fun. That in itself is a great idea. This way you don’t have older more capable kids beating the younger ones to all the eggs. And with over 3,000 eggs filled last year there were, and always are, plenty to go around for each grouping. That being said, having three kids that partake in the festivities each year, my candy intake or as I like to call it “dad tax,” usually ends up putting about 5 pounds on the old scale.
CASCADE, IA
Q107.5

Sundown Mountain Swapping Snow for Songs May 28th

Is the snow done!? That’s a serious question, but I guess it’s pretty typical for April in Iowa. Well with the end of snow (maybe) that sees the close of the skiing and snowboarding season for the patrons of Sundown Mountain Resort. Rest assured though, there is one more awesome reason coming from them to get out and enjoy spring on the mountain!
MUSIC
Q107.5

ZZ Top Returns to Five Flags in Dubuque

Iconic rock & roll band ZZ TOP will return to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center for the first time in nearly 15 years as part of their ‘Raw Whisky’ Tour this summer. The August 23 concert will also feature special guest Gov’t Mule. Tickets to see ZZ TOP at Five Flags Center go on sale this Friday morning at 10:00 AM at the Five Flags Box Office or online via Ticketmaster. Members of the Five Flags Email Club have already received details about a special presale happening on Thursday.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

You Too, Can Be An Actor!

I think I did about everything there was to do when I was in high school. Sports. Music, Theater, woodworking, and art. Particularly, I have always had a strong pull towards music and theater. And listen up, that “stuff” got me a scholarship to college. No joke. So, it only seems appropriate that I continue to help “push” our future artists, musicians, and thespians (that’s entertainers basically) to at least give-it-a-go when it comes to theater. There just so happens to be a great opportunity to do just that coming from the Grand Opera House.
MUSIC
