ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota Regulators Report Two Weather-Related Spills in Oil Country

keyzradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBismarck, ND (KEYZ) The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division is reporting two weather-related spills in the past week. The first one, which began with a fire, occurred last Wednesday, April 13th at...

www.keyzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Free Press

BLM releases 3,400 acres for oil and gas leasing in Montana and North Dakota

The Bureau of Land Management has fired up its oil and gas leasing system again in Montana. The restart follows a hiatus that was initiated last January when President Joe Biden placed a moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing while the White House reviewed the practice’s contribution to climate change. BLM’s regional office announced the new sale April 18, characterizing the move as a response to a federal court order that reversed Biden’s moratorium.
MONTANA STATE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Oil spill south of Tioga

WILLIAMS COUNTY – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring Thursday, March 23 at the JMB 14X-15AXD oil and gas well, about 11 miles south of Tioga, North Dakota. XTO Energy INC reported that 354 barrels of crude oil were released due to...
TIOGA, ND
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene Township, ND
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Industry
City
Mandaree, ND
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
thecentersquare.com

Montana sees record $1.2M oil and gas lease sale

(The Center Square) – Montana had a record oil and gas lease on state land, officials said this week. The State Board of Land Commissioners on Monday approved the nearly $1.2 million sale, which includes 36 tracts in Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Toole, and Valley counties. “Ramping up American-made...
MONTANA STATE
Reuters

U.S. unveils plans for June oil and gas drilling auctions

April 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will offer oil and gas companies drilling rights on federal acreage in at least eight states in June, according to sale notices published on Monday. The announcements come days after the U.S. Department of Interior said it would resume oil and gas lease...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Oil And Gas#Petroleum#Produced Water#Keyz#Mckenzie Energy Partners#Llc
Joe Mertens

Five of the best restaurants in North Dakota

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of North Dakota or are planning on visiting, be sure to put the following restaurants on your must-visit list.
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s Space Force Base Requires More Water

For goodness sakes can we get the Space Force Base some water?. You know there are missile silos all across the state as well as two Air Force bases in North Dakota, but there is also a Space Force base and they're in powerful need of water for cooling. Could it be for cooling North Dakota's desire to take over all of space?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SuperTalk 1270

Answer These North Dakota Questions From Jeopardy!

Next to Wheel of Fortune is there a more beloved-by-all TV show than Jeopardy!? I'd say nope. Next to South Dakota, is there a more beloved-by-all US state? Yes, geographically North Dakota is right next to South Dakota and is clearly more beloved by all. Now, time to answer actual...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
TravelNoire

Does Alaska's Chena Hot Springs Really Increase Fertility?

Does Alaska’s Chena Hot Springs Really Increase Fertility? An hour outside of Fairbanks, Alaska sits The Chena Hot Springs Resort. Though the hot springs was used by Natives for centuries, Chena Hot Springs Resort was started in 1905. The natural hot springs had a bathhouse, stables and cabins for visitors just six years later. Its quick rise in popularity came mainly from the gold miners of the area.
The Independent

New Mexico wildfires race across thousands of acres, destroying 150 buildings

Wildfires are blazing across parts of New Mexico, leading to evacuations and the destruction of around 150 buildings.The McBride Fire has grown to 4,132 acres, according to an update on Wednesday from the Lincoln National Forest in Alamogordo, around 100 miles north of the US-Mexico border.The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Tuesday also shared satellite imagery of a fire signature near the community of Ruidoso and tweeted: “Take this fire seriously. This is a very dangerous situation.”In central New Mexico, authorities confirmed that at least one home and numerous barns, sheds and other outbuildings were damaged or destroyed...
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Snow on Canada Will Strike Through Parts of the Plains in the Rockies

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the areas of Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Lake, anticipating up to 30 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Blizzard conditions are forecast to last until the afternoon when they will be replaced by flurries.
ENVIRONMENT
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Hires Company to Regulate Medical Marijuana

As the State of South Dakota gets ready to implement its medical marijuana program, a company familiar with running the operation in other states has signed on to regulate the program here. According to Green Market Report, the state has signed an agreement with Lakeland, Florida-based Metrc to deal with...
ECONOMY
The Weather Channel

Southwest Wildfires Grow as Even More Dangerous Windy Weather Moves In

Five wildfires have prompted evacuations in the Southwest. Warm, dry, windy weather is fanning the flames. The amount of land burned by wildfires so far this year is well above the 10-year-average. Nine large wildfires, including five that prompted mandatory evacuation orders, are burning uncontained in the Southwest U.S. amid...
ENVIRONMENT
97.1 KISS FM

MDT Shares Timely Warning For Montana Marijuana Users

The sale of recreational cannabis was legalized in January, but that doesn't mean you can drive under the influence. The Montana Department of Transportation recently sent out a message to marijuana users in the state on April 20, a date celebrated by users of marijuana around the world. It turns...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy