North Dakota Regulators Report Two Weather-Related Spills in Oil Country

Wildfires are blazing across parts of New Mexico, leading to evacuations and the destruction of around 150 buildings.The McBride Fire has grown to 4,132 acres, according to an update on Wednesday from the Lincoln National Forest in Alamogordo, around 100 miles north of the US-Mexico border.The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Tuesday also shared satellite imagery of a fire signature near the community of Ruidoso and tweeted: “Take this fire seriously. This is a very dangerous situation.”In central New Mexico, authorities confirmed that at least one home and numerous barns, sheds and other outbuildings were damaged or destroyed...

