ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FOX29 PULSE - Tuesday April 19

wflx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.   According to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Americans have an estimated $88 billion in medical debt listed on their credit...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Credit Reports#Medical Debt#Americans#Safety4life Foundation#Wflx
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
KCTV 5

5 in custody after standoff in Independence

Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills. A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but financially as well. Americans are burdened with at least $140 billion in outstanding medical debt according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. But help is out there. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa speaks with experts on the frontline aiding those “Diagnosed with Debt”.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
The Independent

Teachers forced to ‘pop pills’ over excess workload, union told

Teachers have been forced to pop pills to cope with increasing workload, a teachers’ union has been told on Saturday.Member Owain Morgan-Lee told the Nasuwt teaching union’s annual conference in Birmingham that many colleagues had been signed off as “long-term sick, because they’re popping pills to try to cheer themselves up because the job is dragging them down to a point where their health is in a serious, serious, condition”.“It’s grinding down our morale, grinding down the good teachers of the UK,” he said.Mr Morgan-Lee said that at a recent wellbeing session at his school he had considered whether he...
HEALTH
North Carolina Health News

Postpartum Medicaid to be extended for pregnant people to one year after birth￼

Postpartum Medicaid will be extended from 60 days after birth to one year starting today, as a provision included in last year’s state budget comes into effect. The provision allows pregnant people at or below 196 percent of the federal poverty guidelines – about $34,800 for a family of two – to remain eligible for coverage for 12 months postpartum.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Among 18 Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme, Allegedly Overbilled For COVID-19 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
psychologytoday.com

Teens Experienced More Abuse and Depression During COVID-19

More teens reported physical and emotional abuse during the first half of 2021. Young people are also reporting higher rates of depression. Familial stressors such as financial worries and food insecurity have contributed to teen's mental health problems. A new survey from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
ZDNet

Avoiding burnout as a recent grad

In recent years, "burnout" has entered the public vernacular as the worst kind of work-life issue. Burnout is a state of constant exhaustion, detachment, and discouragement caused by feeling overwhelmed by one's work. With the stressors of rising inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic, we all would like to know how to avoid burnout at work.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hr Morning

Study: Two benefits will keep, attract employees

Fifty-three percent of employees say they’re actively looking for new opportunities or at risk of leaving, according to a new study. And if you want to keep them it’s going to take boosting two benefits. The two key benefits to attract and keep employees: health and retirement benefits,...
ECONOMY
Fatherly

Anxiety and Stress Skyrocketing as Workers Return to the Office

A new study is sheading light on how some of the “return to normal” policies are affecting people. Just over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, shifting office culture and a whole lot more, workplaces are easing back into the in-office standards. And with those shifts come skyrocketing levels of stress and anxiety. Here’s what you need to know.
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Paid family leave is good for moms and baby brains

Infants whose mothers received paid family leave showed greater brain activity in their first three months, a new study suggests. In the fall of 2021, Democrats pushed to establish a national paid leave program under the Build Back Better Act, an initiative that would guarantee paid family and sick leave to US workers. The bill faltered in the Senate before eventually being shelved when it failed to garner enough votes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Alishah Savage

For Autism Awareness Month, a mother shares her story.

Awareness, interview, and information on Autism. According to the Centers For Disease Control (CDC):. People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. There is often nothing about how they look that sets them apart from other people. The abilities of people with ASD can vary significantly. For example, some people with ASD may have advanced conversation skills whereas others may be nonverbal. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others can work and live with little to no support.

Comments / 0

Community Policy