FOX29 PULSE - Tuesday April 19

Teachers have been forced to pop pills to cope with increasing workload, a teachers’ union has been told on Saturday.Member Owain Morgan-Lee told the Nasuwt teaching union’s annual conference in Birmingham that many colleagues had been signed off as “long-term sick, because they’re popping pills to try to cheer themselves up because the job is dragging them down to a point where their health is in a serious, serious, condition”.“It’s grinding down our morale, grinding down the good teachers of the UK,” he said.Mr Morgan-Lee said that at a recent wellbeing session at his school he had considered whether he...

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO