FOX29 PULSE - Tuesday April 19

Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help. According to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Americans have an estimated $88 billion in medical debt listed on their credit...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Patients seeking emergency treatment at the busy Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Kansas near Kansas City, Missouri, didn’t know their safety was potentially at risk. But the medical director of the emergency department saw the danger in 2012 and for years urged his bosses to address it by adding staff members.
As a growing swath of GOP-led states propose restrictions to transgender health care services – mostly for individuals under the age of 18 – a new report says at least a third of transgender teens nationwide are at risk of losing gender-affirming care. According to data from UCLA’s...
A HUGE new guaranteed income program is offering $6,000 over the next year -- and applications are opening in just days. A new Chicago universal basic income pilot program will pay out $500 a month for a full year to help some struggling low-income residents in the city. As many...
Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills. A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but financially as well. Americans are burdened with at least $140 billion in outstanding medical debt according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. But help is out there. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa speaks with experts on the frontline aiding those “Diagnosed with Debt”.
Teachers have been forced to pop pills to cope with increasing workload, a teachers’ union has been told on Saturday.Member Owain Morgan-Lee told the Nasuwt teaching union’s annual conference in Birmingham that many colleagues had been signed off as “long-term sick, because they’re popping pills to try to cheer themselves up because the job is dragging them down to a point where their health is in a serious, serious, condition”.“It’s grinding down our morale, grinding down the good teachers of the UK,” he said.Mr Morgan-Lee said that at a recent wellbeing session at his school he had considered whether he...
Postpartum Medicaid will be extended from 60 days after birth to one year starting today, as a provision included in last year’s state budget comes into effect. The provision allows pregnant people at or below 196 percent of the federal poverty guidelines – about $34,800 for a family of two – to remain eligible for coverage for 12 months postpartum.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.
Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
Most people can agree that working a retail job can be quite harrowing at times. Whether it be internal issues, problems with customers, or a whole host of other things that can go wrong, keeping a store running is far from an easy task. Those issues are amplified even further when you're the manager, and sometimes it just becomes too much to handle.
As the pandemic rushed through all our lives — causing ripples for some, overwhelming waves for others — the demand for mental health services has skyrocketed, and the number of mental health professionals working in the field dropped, leading to longer wait times and less availability.
More teens reported physical and emotional abuse during the first half of 2021. Young people are also reporting higher rates of depression. Familial stressors such as financial worries and food insecurity have contributed to teen's mental health problems. A new survey from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
In recent years, "burnout" has entered the public vernacular as the worst kind of work-life issue. Burnout is a state of constant exhaustion, detachment, and discouragement caused by feeling overwhelmed by one's work. With the stressors of rising inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic, we all would like to know how to avoid burnout at work.
Fifty-three percent of employees say they’re actively looking for new opportunities or at risk of leaving, according to a new study. And if you want to keep them it’s going to take boosting two benefits. The two key benefits to attract and keep employees: health and retirement benefits,...
A new study is sheading light on how some of the “return to normal” policies are affecting people. Just over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, shifting office culture and a whole lot more, workplaces are easing back into the in-office standards. And with those shifts come skyrocketing levels of stress and anxiety. Here’s what you need to know.
Infants whose mothers received paid family leave showed greater brain activity in their first three months, a new study suggests. In the fall of 2021, Democrats pushed to establish a national paid leave program under the Build Back Better Act, an initiative that would guarantee paid family and sick leave to US workers. The bill faltered in the Senate before eventually being shelved when it failed to garner enough votes.
Awareness, interview, and information on Autism. According to the Centers For Disease Control (CDC):. People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. There is often nothing about how they look that sets them apart from other people. The abilities of people with ASD can vary significantly. For example, some people with ASD may have advanced conversation skills whereas others may be nonverbal. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others can work and live with little to no support.
