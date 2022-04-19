Optimist Park Sports Schedule

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera was set to stroll to the plate and fans rose to their feet and roared, hoping to witness his 3,000th hit.Instead, they saw his 236th career intentional walk.A strategically sound move by manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. A very unpopular decision in Detroit.The crowd, eager all afternoon to see the milestone, responded with perhaps the loudest boos ever heard at a Tigers game since Comerica Park opened in 2000 and shouted derisive chants at the Yankees.Cabrera, though, insisted multiple times that he had no problem with Boone's move because Detroit beat New York 3-0...
