CALLAWAY — Nate Webb can't remember a time when he didn't love football. He can, however, pinpoint exactly when he knew that he wanted to be a college football player. "As soon as I saw it on TV, I knew I wanted to do it," the North Bay Haven senior said Wednesday. "It was Florida State that sold that for me, especially when they won the national title in 2013. That's when I really fell in love with the game. That's when I knew I wanted to get to that level."

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO