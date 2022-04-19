ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

AHN Center for Inclusion Health Recognized with ‘Quality and Practice Innovation' Award from Society of General Internal Medicine

ahn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Center for Inclusion Health, led by internist Elizabeth Cuevas, MD, has been recognized by the Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM) with its 2022 Quality and Practice Innovation Award. Dr. Cuevas was recently presented with the award in Orlando, Fla. at the society’s annual...

www.ahn.org

WVNews

Mon Health Medical Center emergency department nurse earns DAISY Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Registered nurse Samantha Lyons of Mon Health Medical Center was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. Awarded to nurses quarterly at Mon Health Medical Center, The DAISY Award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MedicalXpress

Video radiology reports valuable for improving patient-centered care

According to research published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, video radiology reports have the potential to improve radiologists' communication with patients, highlighting the importance of imaging in patient-centered care. "Patient-centered video radiology reports are a useful tool to help improve patient understanding of imaging results," explained lead researcher Michael...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Health systems aren't ready for a shift to patient-centered care, finds survey of CEOs

For U.S. health systems emerging from the pandemic, the promise of patient-centered care is within reach, according to the 2022 Health Systems' Climate Study. The study finds that health systems are shifting from the system-centered mindset—which left many unprepared to meet patient needs during the pandemic—to a patient-focused approach that will enable them to improve care quality and the patient experience while lowering costs.
DENVER, CO
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pennsylvania Health
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
click orlando

Take a look inside Orlando’s all-inclusive LGBTQ, women’s health care centers

ORLANDO, Fla. – 26Health is a nonprofit health care group based in Orlando that focuses on meeting the needs of women and allies within the LGBTQ community. David and Robert Baker-Hargrove, husbands and partnering physicians, co-founded 26Health in 2011 after finding a lack of multidisciplinary health care systems in and around Orlando to meet the complete needs of the LGBTQ and ally communities.
ORLANDO, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

New Product Launch: Surgical Directions Introduces Merlin Analytics

Hospitals can maximize their investment in surgical services by leveraging analytics insights from Merlin. As healthcare evolves, hospitals are constantly searching for ways to make their services more efficient and data-enabled. This is particularly true in the operating room (OR), where operational reporting has not kept pace with the dizzying speed of clinical innovation. Surgical Directions’ Merlin analytics platform helps bring ORs into the modern era by distilling our decades of clinical insight into easy-to-understand visualizations and monitoring tools for managing OR performance and maximizing results.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The 13 telehealth platforms physicians use the most

Telephone and Zoom are the two telehealth platforms physicians use the most, according to survey results released March 23 by the American Medical Association. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, the AMA presented 1,657 physicians with a list of telehealth platforms and asked them to identify which ones they have used. Here are those platforms, along with the number of physicians who use them:
HEALTH
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership Award To Support The Learning Center For The Deaf

FRAMINGHAM – Walden Community Services (WCS) at the Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) was recently awarded grant funding from Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership (MBHP) to increase access to and engagement in behavioral healthcare for diverse populations. WCS will use the funding to contract with cross-cultural experts in working...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Troy Record

International Center of the Capital Region to hosts inaugural achievement awards

TROY, N.Y. — The International Center of the Capital Region (ICCR) is hosting its first Achievement Awards Ceremony this fall to honor foreign-born community members and others in the community who have made significant contributions to the area while advancing cross-cultural dialogue through volunteerism and advocacy. The ICCR connects...
ADVOCACY
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
KIDS
Inc.com

7 Realization Practices for Surviving and Thriving as a Business Leader

Most of the entrepreneurs and business owners I work with recognize that they must occupy and practice a primary leadership position, but many will admit that they are not thriving in this role. They are not having the impact they expected, and they are not feeling the personal satisfaction they...
ECONOMY
Fox 59

Carly Dorogi looks at innovations in family health and wellness

Parent contributor Carly Dorogi joined Indy Now to look at some of the latest innovations in home health care for kids and families. Featured products include a device to check for ear infections, immune boosters and a kid-friendly bidet. Learn more about Carly and the products featured in the segment...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HIT Consultant

mPharma & TytoCare Integrate to Offer Telehealth to Pharmacies in Africa

– TytoCare, an all-in-one modular device and examination solution for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams partners with mPharma, a technology-driven healthcare company building Africa’s largest health management organization with a focus on making medications affordable and accessible to every African. -The integration of the TytoCare solution into mPharma’s telehealth...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

NexHealth Nabs $125M for End-to-End Patient Experience Platform

Today, NexHealth announced its $125M Series C funding, bringing the company’s valuation to $1B for its patient experience platform. – The funding will support the company in advancing its mission to create a more streamlined doctor and patient experience while building the seamless technological infrastructure needed for future health tech entrepreneurs to innovate upon.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Disparities and intersectionality in social support networks: addressing social inequalities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 143 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought social injustice and inequalities to the forefront of global public health. Members of marginalised communities, such as racial/ethnic and sexual minorities, and persons with disabilities, have been shown to be more vulnerable to certain consequences of the pandemic. Research suggests a protective role of social support in health and wellness promotion, yet little is known about the disparities in specific social support sources (i.e., family, friends, and a significant other) between marginalised populations and their counterparts. Also unclear is the role of intersections of these marginalised identities in social support structures affected by the pandemic. Hence, it is crucial to capture and characterise such differences and intersectionality in order to address social inequalities in a time of global crisis. To that end, we surveyed U.S. adults across 45 states to examine their social support from family, friends, and a significant other. Results revealed the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on social support among racial/ethnic and sexual minorities and persons with disabilities. Additionally, we found that White individuals with a marginalised identity received less social support than their White counterparts but received a similar level of social support when compared with racial/ethnic minorities without additional marginalised identities. This article seeks to elucidate the social support disparities associated with disproportionately increased social isolation for marginalised populations due to socioeconomic disadvantages. Specific recommendations are provided for addressing issues around social disparities and inequalities. With the experience and awareness attained working with marginalised populations, mental health professionals, public health officials, and community stakeholders should be poised to attend to social capital inequalities for diversity, equity, and inclusion now and in the post-pandemic era.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Community Policy