FCC License Fees drop to $35 effective April 19, 2022

Thousands of Verizon Wireless customers throughout the United States are reporting outages Wednesday afternoon, with the large majority of reports stemming from the West Coast. DownDetector, a website engineered to detect mobile service and online service outages, displayed nearly 25,000 reported outages as of 2 p.m. - 96% of which came from mobile phone users.A statement from Verizon read: "We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."The outages started streaming in at around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. At around 4:40 p.m. Verizon released an updated statement which revealed the cause of the outages. "A fiber issue in the core of the network caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today. The issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual. If any customer is still experiencing lingering issues, please restart your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."Outages were also reported in several other large metropolitan areas like Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Reno.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO