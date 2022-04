Business Analyst's role in software development outsourcing is still widely misunderstood. This post goes over the roles and responsibilities in detail. The role is specifically tailored to help tech companies survive and grow despite shifting market conditions and increasing consumer demands. BAs have a primary responsibility to solve problems and align resources. For example, in software outsourcing, a business analyst's job is to make sure that the end-user's needs and the company's goals are met. There is a huge chasm between providing solutions and meeting business objectives when creating new products.

