Killeen Household Hazardous Waste Collection May 14

 3 days ago
Residents can safely dispose of toxic household chemicals.

KILLEEN, Texas (April 19, 2022) – Residents of Killeen and surrounding communities are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Killeen Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive.

Accepted materials include paints, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners, petroleum products, antifreeze, used oils, fluorescent bulbs/tubes, batteries and other chemical/acids.

No tires, electronics, fire alarms, smoke detectors, pressurized containers explosives will be accepted at this event.

Materials should be in original containers if possible and should be carefully loaded and secured for transport to prevent spillage or breakage.

The City of Killeen is hosting this regional event in partnership with Central Texas Council of Governments. It is open to all residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.

For a list of commonly accepted and prohibited materials, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Recycle.

Killeen is directly adjacent to the main cantonment of Fort Hood. Its economy depends on the activities of the post, and the soldiers and their families stationed there. It is known as a military "boom town" because of its rapid growth and high influx of soldiers.

