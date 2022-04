The 29-year-old lab technician man made it clear to his employer that he did not want to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately, somewhere along the line there was a communication breakdown, and his company threw him a party. The 29-year-old sued his former employer alleging disability discrimination and retaliation. According to the lawsuit, the man stated that a celebration in the office would be bring back bad childhood memories surrounding his parents’ divorce and bring up a great source of stress.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO