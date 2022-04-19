Eastern Iowa Brewery Brings Home Gold Edging Out 17 Other Countries

Given how ubiquitous it is around these parts, Coloradans can be forgiven if they’ve forgotten — or just never noticed — the cultural impact of Coors Banquet Beer. Some touchstones are obvious: all those commercials voiced by cowboy character actor Sam Elliott over the years or, say, the entire plot of Smokey and the Bandit. But Banquet beers have also been look-quick-or-you’ll-miss-it additions to countless other films. The title character gets fall-down drunk off ’em in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Mel Gibson’s Sergeant Martin Riggs gets a little luckier and keeps his footing when he drinks them in Lethal Weapon, though perhaps not as lucky as Dustin Hoffman’s character in The Graduate, who sips one while drifting in a pool immediately after, well, you remember. Isaac Hayes savored a Banquet on screen in Truck Turner, Marilyn Monroe tipped them back backstage while filming The Misfits, and Paul Newman was rumored to require them on all his movie sets. Fans of more modern entertainment can look to Netflix’s Cobra Kai, Paramount’s Yellowstone and HBO’s Winning Time; Coors Banquet Beer pops up in all three in a rare moment of common ground amid the streaming wars.

