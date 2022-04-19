ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Eastern Iowa Brewery Brings Home Gold Edging Out 17 Other Countries

By Tami
 1 day ago
It must be a very good beer. This Quad City brewery went up against more than 700 beers from over 15 different countries this year and brought home the gold. We were one of the very few that got a gold medal. So we got to see that pretty early on...

