ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

California 'Happy Face Killer' victim ID'd after 29 years

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — A victim of the serial murderer dubbed the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Colton, OR
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Gilroy, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Colton, CA
State
Oregon State
Gilroy, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hunter Jesperson
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Face Killer#Genetic Genealogy#Dna#Murder#Ap
eenews.net

Retired Utah director, ousted Alaska director return to BLM

The Bureau of Land Management is bringing back two former state directors to fill two senior policy posts that will oversee implementation of policies addressing climate change and environmental justice and issues impacting federal lands in Alaska. The two senior advisers are Bud Cribley — a former BLM Alaska state...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest...
POLITICS
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy