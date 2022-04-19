ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vintage Stores: Where Do They Get All Of Their Clothing-

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Do you love vintage clothing? Have you ever wondered where all of these stores get their inventory? It's actually a lot harder than you might think to find good, quality mens vintage clothing. Most of these stores rely on suppliers who specialize in vintage clothing. In this blog post, we will...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
Food52

Winter Clothes Begone! Here’s How to Store ’Em Properly.

By the time the temperatures rise and the sun begins to set later in the evening, one thing is true: You’re about this close to chucking your winter coat out a window. After months of putting it on, taking it off, and essentially lugging it everywhere, you’re more than ready to not lay eyes on it again until Thanksgiving. And while no one would blame you if it somehow went missing, there’s a better way to go about transitioning out of your cold-weather wardrobe: proper storage.
APPAREL
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More for Spring 2022

Spring is here and if clearing out the cobwebs from winter means making room for new handbags, that's some spring cleaning we can get behind. When we're shopping for new purses, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon! For the first week of spring, we've set our focus on Tory Burch. Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop with Amazon deals, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $7 Thrifted Cabinet Gets a Gorgeous Floral-Themed New Look for $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are some nearly-perfect treasures to be found at thrift stores, but there are lots more pieces that need a little extra love and attention to become something great. This cabinet, found by DIYer Hana Sethi (@hanashappyhome), is a prime example. When Hana found it, one of its knobs was broken, its hinges were rusted, and the orangey color of its laminate finish wasn’t doing it any favors. Not to mention, it looked to Hana like it was a wall-mounted cabinet for a bathroom rather than a free-standing furniture piece. But at only $7 at Value Village, it was a steal. “The moment I saw it at the thrift store, I knew it could be something really special,” Hana says.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Primary's Gender-Neutral Clothing To Be Available In buybuy BABY Stores

Primary has entered an exclusive partnership with specialty baby products retailer buybuy BABY, a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY). Under the agreement, Primary will launch its gender-neutral clothing assortment for newborns and toddlers, as part of buybuy BABY's 'welcome to parenthood' Buzzworthy Brands initiative. The collection...
APPAREL
PopSugar

The Best Patio-Decor Items From Anthropologie

With temperatures creeping into the '60s and '70s, the great outdoors is beginning to look less dismal and more like an inviting place to hang out. If you're lucky enough to have some sort of outdoor space (even if it's just a fire escape), we've gathered a few decor items from Anthropologie that will elevate it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Stylish, Renter-Friendly Furniture Line I Love Features an Unexpected Material (and Everything Is Under $100!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my first apartment, I realized for the first time just how much work goes into crafting a home that’s completely my style. No longer limited by the four walls of my dorm room or childhood bedroom, I suddenly had all this empty space to fill, and I had to start from scratch selecting furniture I liked. I noticed that I was drawn to pieces that didn’t exactly fit the standard — I wasn’t looking for anything over the top, but I like little built-in surprises that make furniture stand out from the norm. That’s what led me to discover fabric furniture and the WLIVE brand.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

A Designer’s Condo Has Maximalist 1970s Vibes, Vintage Furniture, and Disco Balls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Giovanna Macejka, partner Deanna, and pup Desi. Giovanna Macejka is an interior designer and owner of Dream House, a full-package design studio, as well as the owner of Dream House Vintage, a vintage and secondhand Instagram shop. These business names are quite appropriate, since Giovanna considers this condo, shared with partner Deanna and pup Desi, as a dream home.
QUEENS, NY
homedit.com

Cabin Bathrooms With Rustic Charm and Natural Style

Cabins are a place that allow us to get away from normal life and enjoy peace and quiet, but you don’t have to give up every luxury. Cabin bathrooms can be luxurious as well as functional. Most traditional cabins have a rustic look but there are a number of...
INTERIOR DESIGN

