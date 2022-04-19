ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Dylan Parham

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Dylan Parham.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

OL Dylan Parham | Memphis | Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-3

Weight | 313

Pros

  • Can play both sides of O-line
  • Athletic, strong lineman (4.93 40 time)
  • Experienced (4-year starter)

Cons

  • Thin frame
  • College competition

2021 PFF grade (5 GP):

  • 78.8 overall

Three-year PFF grade (30 GP):

  • 80.0 overall

Consensus rank: Day 2 pick

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roger McCreary might be the best 'pure fit' for the Buffalo Bills

The ideal landing spot for Auburn’s Roger McCreary has been one that seems to change from week to week. One week away from the NFL draft and I think most believe he is slated as a round two guy, some view him as the No. 5 cornerback of the class, and some a bit lower. Regardless of where he is slotted in terms of positional rankings, one team is getting a really good player. The knock will be his arm length, which will eliminate him from several teams due to their thresholds.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Contract Offer Revealed: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said he spoke with Deebo, who confirmed he wants out of San Francisco. According to multiple reports, money wasn’t the issue between the two sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
