ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

“Getting Sara Married,” “SpongeBob” Auditions at Bell Tower Theater

By Steve Pulaski
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Miki Robinson of the Bell Tower Theater dropped by the studio today to discuss two big shows, one of which is premiering in just a couple of days!. Getting Sara Married, which debuts Friday, April 22nd at 7:30 pm, tells the story of the titular Sara Hastings, an unmarried lawyer in...

eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3

ZZ Top Returns to Five Flags in Dubuque

Iconic rock & roll band ZZ TOP will return to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center for the first time in nearly 15 years as part of their ‘Raw Whisky’ Tour this summer. The August 23 concert will also feature special guest Gov’t Mule. Tickets to see ZZ TOP at Five Flags Center go on sale this Friday morning at 10:00 AM at the Five Flags Box Office or online via Ticketmaster. Members of the Five Flags Email Club have already received details about a special presale happening on Thursday.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Jack White Gets Engaged + Married Onstage at Concert

Jack White and his partner Olivia Jean got engaged and married last night, as reported by Detroit Free Press. It all went down during White's homecoming show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit. The ex-White Stripes leader invited Jean onstage to join a performance of “Hotel Yorba" about 80...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spongebob#The Bell Tower Theater
Eagle 102.3

The Cascade Community Easter Egg Hunt Just a Hop Away

Each Easter weekend my church, Cornerstone in Cascade, Iowa, loves to host the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The turnout is usually great, and now that this Covid mess has started to slow down, we’re ready to hop back in with both paws… I mean feet. The Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10am on the Saturday of Easter weekend, which just so happens to fall on April 16th this year. The event is free and open to all families with a heavy commitment to our local community, and will feature 3 distinct age groups so all kids get a chance to enjoy the fun. That in itself is a great idea. This way you don’t have older more capable kids beating the younger ones to all the eggs. And with over 3,000 eggs filled last year there were, and always are, plenty to go around for each grouping. That being said, having three kids that partake in the festivities each year, my candy intake or as I like to call it “dad tax,” usually ends up putting about 5 pounds on the old scale.
CASCADE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Favorite Donut Shop for 50 Years

Dubuquers have been loving Donut Boy since 1971. For me, this little Asbury Road donut shop has been a part of my existence for as long as I can remember. It was one of the go-to family spots after church or delivering the Sunday paper with my old man. Sitting on those little counter stools was my happy place, reading the comics while devouring a Persian donut and drinking chocolate milk with my dad and brothers.
DUBUQUE, IA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71

Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71. Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review A native...
CELEBRITIES
Eagle 102.3

Sundown Mountain Swapping Snow for Songs May 28th

Is the snow done!? That’s a serious question, but I guess it’s pretty typical for April in Iowa. Well with the end of snow (maybe) that sees the close of the skiing and snowboarding season for the patrons of Sundown Mountain Resort. Rest assured though, there is one more awesome reason coming from them to get out and enjoy spring on the mountain!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Eagle 102.3

Let’s Play Donkey Kong in Downtown Dubuque

The Red Barron ruled Dubuque's Kennedy Mall during the 70s with its loft of pinball machines and an array of arcade games. By the early 80s, video games became slightly more sophisticated and ubiquitous at grocery stores and gas stations around town. I pumped half my paper route money into...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

America’s Most Celebrated “Helpful Place” Opening in Peosta

Friday April 22nd through Sunday April 24th, come enjoy the grand opening celebration of the new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden in Peosta. Throughout the weekend there will be live music, caricature drawings, a bounce house, giveaways, special pricing, and loads more! Bring the family; stop by early to be one of 300 kids through the door to receive a special prize on Saturday, April 23rd. There will also be a guest appearance by Ace Hardware All-Star, Nile Kron and his family. Nile is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and donations during the grand opening will directly benefit the local hospital.
PEOSTA, IA
Eagle 102.3

Annual Dubuque County Fair Breakfast Sunday April 10

Great Food, Great company and Great Auction items...all waiting for your this Sunday April 10th as the Dubuque County Fairgrounds hosts their annual Blue Ribbon Breakfast and Auction. Enjoy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit and more. All for just $9.00 for adults. $5 for kist age 5-11. 4...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Papa Roach will release Ego Trip, their 11th studio album, April 8. As has been the case for 25 years now, the band's style remains as eclectic as it is ambitious as they continuously find new ways to innovate and rein in fresh sounds. In a lot of ways, it's always felt like the band's music has a little bit of something for everyone, and, after inviting singer Jacoby Shaddix to revisit his 10 favorite albums from when he was a teenager, everything has come into sharper focus.
MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

Hilary Swank to Play Iowa Legend in New Movie

The remarkable story of a racing legend, not to mention an Iowa legend, is coming to the big screen soon!. Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has been tapped to play Janet Guthrie, the first woman to qualify and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500. She did both in 1977.
IOWA STATE
Eagle 102.3

Bon Jovi Launch 2022 North American Tour: Setlist, Videos

Bon Jovi kicked of their 2022 spring North American tour with a performance last night at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The band began their set with “Limitless,” the opening track from their 2020 album 2020. From there, they moved on to “The Radio Saved My Life Tonight,” playing the tune for the first time in concert since Sept. 2015.
OMAHA, NE
Eagle 102.3

30 Rock Stars and the Sports They Love

It's no surprise that rock stars bring the same level of drive and ambition needed to craft impactful songs, albums and tours into other fields, like sports. Musicians who are looking to stay competitive when they're not making music often head to golf courses and soccer fields to flex some off-stage muscle, demonstrating in the process that they know what it's like to be a true fan.
MLB
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
987
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy