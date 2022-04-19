ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

Plane goes off runway at Centennial Airport

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rSQe_0fDlQRTJ00

A plane landing at Centennial Airport slid off the runway Tuesday morning, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were sent to the airport at 11:30 a.m. for a report of an aircraft emergency, according to PulsePoint, an application that tracks 911 calls.

Two people were on board but were not injured during the incident, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Centennial, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Centennial, CO
Centennial, CO
Accidents
simpleflying.com

Why Cockpit Doors Are Open During Boarding

One of the most enticing sights for an aviation geek is getting the chance to peek through the cockpit while boarding the aircraft. It does not take a lot to notice that the flight deck’s door is wide open while the aircraft is being prepared for departure, but what is the exact reasoning behind the globally followed procedure?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centennial Airport#South Metro Fire Rescue#Accident#Pulsepoint
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
The Independent

Air France pilot says plane ‘went nuts’ before aborted landing, reveals cockpit audio

Air safety investigators have opened an enquiry into an Air France flight after it aborted landing on Tuesday, with cockpit audio revealing pilots said the plane was “going nuts”.Pilots appeared to struggle to control the Boeing 777 on descent into Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, with a recording from the cockpit capturing a fraught exchange between crew and air traffic control.Officers are heard saying “Wait! stop stop!” and then “I’ll call you back! I’ll call you back!” while emergency alarms sound in the background.One pilot adds: “The aeroplane is pretty much going nuts.”The air traffic controller responded: “I’ve seen on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Laser strikes on aircraft, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record: "It's very disorienting"

New numbers from the Federal Aviation Administration show incidents of people hitting aircraft with lasers, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record. The number of reported laser strikes jumped by 41 percent last year, to more than 9,700; that's more than one an hour, with California, Texas and Florida leading the nation in incidents.
PALMETTO, FL
Narcity USA

A DHL Cargo Plane Broke In Two After A Crash Landing In Costa Rica & The Videos Are Wild

A DHL cargo plane had to make an emergency landing in Costa Rica and ended up losing its tail in an epic — but luckily not fatal — crash. On Thursday morning, a DHL Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft was on its way to Guatemala when the crew noticed hydraulic failures. Pilots radioed to Juan Santamaria airport in Costa Rica for an emergency landing, but things only worsened when they touched down.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Aggressive Jet2 passenger hit with £5,000 fine and lifetime airline ban after forcing plane to divert

Jet2 has hit a disruptive passenger who forced one of its flights to divert with a £5,000 bill and banned her from flying with the airline for life.The carrier named the aggressive woman, who shouted at crew and slapped fellow passengers on Monday’s flight from Manchester to Antalya, as Catherine Bush.“Ms Bush, from Bradford, displayed a catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour onboard the aircraft, which included physical aggression towards other customers and our crew,” read a statement from Jet2 this morning.Flight LS895 left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday, for a planned 4hr 30m flight to Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Did You Know Certain Airbus Aircraft Have A 'Ditch Switch' For Emergency Landings?

There are several cases of aircraft successful ditching in water. Most famous recently is the US Airways incident in 2009, where an Airbus A320 aircraft successfully ditched in the Hudson River after dual engine failure on takeoff from La Guardia. In such situations, it is obviously important to make the aircraft as watertight as possible. Airbus aircraft have an automated function to help achieve this.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Plane passengers who spat at and headbutted crew prompt FAA to propose biggest ever fines for unruly behaviour

The US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed its two largest fines to date - one for a passenger who spat at and headbutted cabin crew, the other for a customer who bit a fellow passenger and tried to open the cabin door mid-flight.The fines - $81,950 (£62,915) and $77,272 (£59,324) respectively - were proposed by the aviation body on Friday for two separate unruly passenger incidents which happened last July.The passenger with the biggest fine is accused of striking a flight attendant on the head, spitting at crew, headbutting a member of staff and trying to open the cabin...
AMERICAN AIRLINES
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy