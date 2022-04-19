Plane goes off runway at Centennial Airport

A plane landing at Centennial Airport slid off the runway Tuesday morning, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were sent to the airport at 11:30 a.m. for a report of an aircraft emergency, according to PulsePoint, an application that tracks 911 calls.

Two people were on board but were not injured during the incident, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.