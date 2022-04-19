ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field Application Scientist – ChemoMetec Inc. – San Diego, CA

Plan and perform product demonstrations, installations, training and...

mansionglobal.com

Home Builders Are Turning to Natural Materials to Get Around Supply Chain Problems

Global supply chain delays are continuing to plague the U.S. home-building industry. A surge in demand for new housing, coupled with closures and delays in factories and transportation hubs brought on by the pandemic, mean that the materials most commonly used in home construction are in short supply. According to the housing market research firm Zonda, 90% of American home builders surveyed said that their business had been impacted by supply issues.
CONSTRUCTION
biospace.com

Elsevier Survey: Research Cooperation During COVID-19 Improved while Funding Lags

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen increased collaboration in the research community while concerns about funding for overall research projects persist, according to a newly released survey by Elsevier. In a follow-up to Elsevier’s 2019 Research Futures report, 63% of researchers say they have increased collaboration during the pandemic which includes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combinatorial optimization with physics-inspired graph neural networks

Combinatorial optimization problems are pervasive across science and industry. Modern deep learning tools are poised to solve these problems at unprecedented scales, but a unifying framework that incorporates insights from statistical physics is still outstanding. Here we demonstrate how graph neural networks can be used to solve combinatorial optimization problems. Our approach is broadly applicable to canonical NP-hard problems in the form of quadratic unconstrained binary optimization problems, such as maximum cut, minimum vertex cover, maximum independent set, as well as Ising spin glasses and higher-order generalizations thereof in the form of polynomial unconstrained binary optimization problems. We apply a relaxation strategy to the problem Hamiltonian to generate a differentiable loss function with which we train the graph neural network and apply a simple projection to integer variables once the unsupervised training process has completed. We showcase our approach with numerical results for the canonical maximum cut and maximum independent set problems. We find that the graph neural network optimizer performs on par or outperforms existing solvers, with the ability to scale beyond the state of the art to problems with millions of variables.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ZDNet

Your guide to software developer salaries and jobs

Software developer salaries reflect their essential role in creating, designing, and rolling out computer and application software. Software developers integrate frameworks, architectures, designs, and models while constructing code in programming languages. They test, troubleshoot, and manage their work as individuals at the heart of the software lifecycle. Software jobs vary,...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What Is an SOW (Statement of Work) in Project Management?

Statement of Work (SOW) documents are extremely detailed and binding contracts that specify all the details of a project, including hierarchies of reporting, timelines, budgets, deliverables, dependencies, resources, and other terms and conditions agreed upon by all stakeholders. It is a complete project plan that lays down the groundwork for the working process of the project from start to finish.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

